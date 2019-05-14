Halle Berry chooses next James Bond actor: 'I'd go for him'

Halle Berry has thoughts on who the next James Bond should be.

During an appearance last week on the Today show, the actress — who once played a Bond girl herself in the 2002 film “Die Another Day” alongside Pierce Brosnan — revealed who she thinks would make a great 007 after Daniel Craig, who, according to People, will give up the role following “Bond 25.”

“A woman!” she first said in response. “No, just kidding. Queen Latifah!”

She continued: “Who should take it? I’d want to see Hugh Jackman or Idris Elba — I’d go for him,” Berry, 52, said, referring to Elba.

But Elba recently expressed he’s not interested in the role.

“Bond is one of the biggest franchises in the world, and for that reason, whoever ends up playing it, lives it, You’re that character and known as that character for many, many years. I’m creating characters now that can still live alongside Idris. Not ones that take over me and solely define me,” he told the Daily Mail in March.

