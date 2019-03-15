Former 'Bond' girl Eva Green thinks the new 007 'should remain a man' amid calls for a female recasting

Actress Eva Green, known by many for her role as a Bond girl in “Casino Royale,” discussed the recent calls to allow the next James Bond to be played by a woman. It turns out the actress isn’t a big fan of the idea.

As previously reported, current “Bond” star Daniel Craig will exit the iconic role after Cary Fukunaga’s “Bond 25” in 2020. After that, it’s unknown who will take on the role, but there’s been a major push to include some diversity in the casting. Many have championed the idea of making the next 007 a woman, with actresses like Emilia Clarke, Gillian Anderson, Elizabeth banks and Priyanka Chopra throwing their hat into the ring.

Now, speaking to Vanity Fair, former Bond girl Green admitted that she doesn’t think the character should gender bend and break existing canon.

JAMES BOND HOPEFUL IDRIS ELBA SHARES SELFIE WITH DANIEL CRAIG AT GOLDEN GLOBES

“I’m for women, but I really think James Bond should remain a man. It doesn’t make sense for him to be a woman,” she told the outlet at the premiere of Disney’s “Dumbo” film. “Women can play different types of characters, be in action movies and be superheroes, but James Bond should always be a man and not be Jane Bond. There is history with the character that should continue. He should be played by a man.”

JAMES BOND IS GOING ELECTRIC WITH BATTERY-POWERED ASTON MARTIN IN NEXT FILM, REPORT SAYS

Idris Elba has been the frontrunner to be the next 007 in many fan circles was among those that floated the idea of having a female Bond in the next installments of the long-running franchise.

“Are we interested in having a Bond character other than being a male? It could be a woman—could be a black woman, could be a white woman,” he said. “Do something different with it. Why not?” He told Variety.

As for Green’s thoughts on Craig’s portrayal of Bond in the past four films, she had nothing but high praise for the star.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“He’s made James Bond human,” she said. “We see him flawed and vulnerable. He’s the best James Bond we have seen.”