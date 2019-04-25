Daniel Craig is James Bond, Rami Malek stars as villain in 'Bond 25'

"Bond 25" will have some familiar faces.

Daniel Craig is set to return as James Bond, while Léa Seydoux will reprise her role of 007's love interest Madeleine Swann from 2015's "Spectre," it was revealed Thursday.

Other returning castmembers include Ralph Fiennes (M), Naomie Harris (Moneypenny) and Ben Whishsaw (Q), as well as Jeffrey Wright and Rory Kinnear, The Independent reports.

DID DIRECTOR DANNY BOYLE WANT TO KILL OFF JAMES BOND?

"Bohemian Rhapsody" star Rami Malek has been confirmed as the villain in the Cary Joji Fukunaga-directed action film.

The Oscar winner said in a video message, "I'm very much looking forward to joining the cast and crew very soon, I will be making sure that Bond does not have an easy ride of it in his 25th outing."

Billy Magnussen, David Dencik, Lashana Lynch, Dali Benssalah and Ana de Armas will also appear.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Producer Barbara Broccoli said of the as-yet-untitled flick, "Bond is not on active service when we start — he's enjoying himself in Jamaica. We consider it Bond's spiritual home. He starts his journey here. We've built an extraordinary house for him. We've got quite a ride in store for Mr. Bond."