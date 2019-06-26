Former 'Bond 25' director says Robert Pattinson should play James Bond

Robert Pattinson just scored a big acting role as the new Batman, and one director thinks he's worthy of another huge gig.

In an interview with Variety, director Danny Boyle, who was originally set to direct the upcoming 25th James Bond film before leaving the project, believes the "Twilight" and "Good Time" actor would be a great fit to be the new 007, after watching him in the 2018 movie "High Life."

“I was watching the Claire Denis film the other day, 'High Life' — and it’s very good, I’d recommend, Robert Pattinson is very good in it,” Boyle said about Pattinson's recent role.

Boyle, whose newest film "Yesterday" hits theaters on Friday, added that Pattinson has "really matured" as an actor.

“I was watching it with a friend, and I said to him, ‘They should cast Robert Pattinson [as Bond]. He’s really matured in that film.’ And he said to me, ‘They just cast him as Batman.’ So anyway, I don’t know. There’s enough great minds thinking about that.”

The upcoming 'Bond 25' will reportedly be Daniel Craig's last film as the iconic British spy. Production on the film has reportedly experienced major delays in recent weeks.

Pattinson was first announced to be the leading star in the Matt Reeves-directed "The Batman" late last month, being the latest actor to step into the role, following Ben Affleck. Reeves is also known for directing two installments in the recent "Planet of the Apes" trilogy.

The upcoming superhero movie will reportedly hit theaters in June 2021, with pre-production slated to begin this summer.

Fox News reporter Mariah Haas also contributed to this report.