Pete Davidson says love life 'nobody's business,' claims he 'got rid of the Internet'

Pete Davidson is known for wooing famous women, including Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale, but the “Saturday Night Live” star is now proclaiming his love life is “nobody’s business” in a new interview.

Speaking with “13 Reasons Why” star Tommy Dorfman for Paper magazine, the star reflected on his much-publicized relationships and why he now avoids the internet.

PETE DAVIDSON SLAMS COMEDY CLUB, OWNER VINNIE BRAND FIRES BACK

"I think when you first get in a relationship and you're on television, you don't realize that when you post a photo of you and your girlfriend, you're pretty much announcing to the world your relationship," Davidson said.

"I didn't know that because I know couples that are together that I followed that, you know, are my homies that work at Best Buy, and when they post each other's picture all the time and there are no articles written about it or they're not followed around, you forget that you have to approach it differently,” the comedian continued.

“[It] is really difficult for both [people in the relationship], because the second [the public] knows you're together, it's already against you. You're losing.”

PETE DAVIDSON SPENDS $400 AT MCDONALD’S FOLLOWING KATE BECKINSALE SPLIT

Davidson has most recently been romantically linked to Kaia Gerber, daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford.

Davidson has learned from his previous relationships, however, and is not confirming the Gerber rumors. “I'm just as private as possible. I'm as discreet as can be," he said. "I know now not to do PDA. I'm a very PDA [person], though. I'm a lovey person. I love licking faces.”

“My love language, when I'm in a relationship, is I treat the person I'm with like a princess," Davidson continued. "I try and go as above and beyond as possible, because that's what you're supposed to do? If you're in a relationship with someone, you're just supposed to make that person feel as special as possible,” he said

ARIANA GRANDE UPDATES PETE DAVIDSON TATTOO, SAYS IT'S 'EVOLVING'

Davidson also spoke about his disdain for the internet after seeing all the negativity surrounding his name.

“I got rid of the internet because I can't be on it. And anytime I would go on, I would just see horrible things written about me all the time... I would look though the search tab on Instagram and I'm a meme! I'm multiple memes,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I'm punchlines or set-ups to jokes, so social media's a little different for me. I had to get rid of it. Also, dude, it's like, anytime you put something on the internet, or type it out, it could be interpreted so many different ways. When you see the person saying it, there's no mistaking it at all,” Davidson explained.