Pete Davidson, Kate Beckinsale follow each other on Instagram after split

Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson are being civil on social media after their split.

Though the couple broke up in April, they are both following each other on Instagram.

Davidson reportedly started following Beckinsale on Instagram in the early hours of Tuesday, Page Six reported.

The 25-year-old “Saturday Night Live” star also liked one of Beckinsale’s posts, showing pictures of the “Pearl Harbor” actress with her parents.

Beckinsale, 45, also liked a photo of Davidson that the comedian had posted early Wednesday.

A source told Page Six that the couple split because of the public attention over Davidson’s life.

“Even though Kate has been in Hollywood for a long time, she struggled with the attention on her relationship with Pete,” the source told Page Six. “He lives his life with his heart on his sleeve.”

The couple’s whirlwind romance began after Davidson’s highly publicized split with singer Ariana Grande.

Davidson got cozy with Beckinsale at a Golden Globes party in January. The pair were soon spotted out and about together and even attended a hockey game.

A source close to the couple told ET Online in April that the duo are no longer in a romantic relationship. However, the source noted at the time that they were still friendly with each other and on good terms.

Soon after their split, though, Davidson walked out of a gig at a comedy club after the show's host mentioned Grande and Beckinsale — and the club owner, as well as the audience, were furious.

The comedian posted a video on Instagram when he was supposed to be performing at the Stress Factory Comedy Club in Bridgeport, Connecticut, accusing the venue of disrespecting him.

"Hey guys in Connecticut, I'm sorry that we had to leave the show before I got to go on. The owner, Vinnie Brand, disrespected me and did something I told him not to do, and I can't perform under those circumstances," Davidson said in the clip.

