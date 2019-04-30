Pete Davidson slams comedy club, owner Vinnie Brand fires back

Pete Davidson walked out of a gig at a comedy club on Monday after the show's host mentioned the "Saturday Night Live" stars famous exes, Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale — and the club owner, as well as the audience, were furious.

Davidson, 25, posted a video on Instagram on Monday night when he was supposed to be performing at the Stress Factory Comedy Club in Bridgeport, Connecticut, accusing the venue of disrespecting him.

"Hey guys in Connecticut, I'm sorry that we had to leave the show before I got to go on. The owner, Vinnie Brand, disrespected me and did something I told him not to do, and I can't perform under those circumstances," davidson said in the clip. "However, everybody who got tickets to that show, I am doing a free show for you guys. We'll figure out where it's going to be in the next week and we'll get it all sorted out. Sorry again, this is not your fault."

PETE DAVIDSON SPENDS $400 ON MCDONALD'S AFTER KATE BECKINSALE SPLIT

Davidson's remarks didn't sit well with comedian and Stress Factory owner Vinnie Brand.

After Davidson's untimely exit, Brand took to the stage and played Davidson's video message for the audience, who almost immediately turned on the "Set It Up" star, with many crowd members booing and at least one screaming, "F—k you, Pete!"

KATE BECKINSALE AND PETE DAVIDSON SPLIT

"There is no way in the world I would ever disrespect any comedian," Brand fumed onstage. "And if you look at the walls of the Stress Factory, you will see bona fide superstars that have worked for us for years. D.L. Hughley, John Leguizamo, Andrew Dice Clay, Chris Rock — the names go on and on and on."

Brand then clarified that it was Davidson's team who actually encouraged him to mention his exes, a claim a source confirmed to Fox News.

ARIANA GRANDE UPDATES PETE DAVIDSON TATTOO, SAYS IT'S 'EVOLVING'

A source told Fox News that Brand only mentioned Grande and Beckinsale in the context of telling the audience not to heckle Davidson about them. Another witness at the club confirmed that Brand simply told the crowd not to yell the pop star and "Underworld" actress' names while Davidson was onstage.

ARIANA GRANDE HAPPY THAT PETE DAVIDSON MOVED ON WITH KATE BECKINSALE

"Pete Davidson, your security guy told me to say what I said. If you got a bad security guy, you should have fired your goddamn security guy," Brand said in a video obtained by TMZ. "You s—t on everybody here. And you wanna know something Pete? When you were a young comic, you came, you hung out at my club in New Brunswick [New Jersey]. We always treated you well. When you were having trouble last year, I texted you multiple times. 'Pete if you need to talk to anybody, reach out.' I tried so hard. I went back in that room and I asked you what you wanted and you were not disrespected, but you disrespected me."

A TIMELINE OF PETE DAVIDSON'S ROMANTIC ESCAPADES

A club regular pointed out to Fox News that Brand always "lays down the law" before every show at the club, discouraging hecklers and prohibiting cell phone and camera use, as a service to the talent.

Audience members voiced their disappointment on social media after the incident.

"Pete Davidson left a lot of people disappointed, especially my 17 y/o son who adores him before this," one Twitter user wrote.

Another regular tweeted, "I’m sorry but even being a fan of Pete Davidson, that was some immature bulls—t on Petes end.Vinny [sic] has worked with f—king legends and his club in Jersey is always top notch. He wouldnt do that s—t on purpose."

"Spent my Monday night getting stood up by Pete Davidson so I guess it could be worse," another wrote.

Brand alleged to Page Six that after Davidson left the club, Brand ran outside to try to get him to stay and that one of Davidson's security guards approached him and appeared to want to hit him, but that bystanders intervened. “As Pete was leaving he told me, ‘I hope you learned your lesson,'” Brand said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brand then performed the rest of the show and gave attendees passes for a free show, as well as full refunds for what would have been Davidson's performance.

Brand and a rep for Davidson did not immediately return Fox News' requests for comment on the incident.