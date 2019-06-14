Cindy Crawford opens up about posing nude at 53: 'It’s a different kind of beauty’

Who says being 50 can't be sexy?

During a panel hosted by WWD on Wednesday, Cindy Crawford took it upon herself to call out those who shame her and fellow supermodel Christy Turlington for continuing to pose nude, despite their ages.

“We want to show women who are 53, and I think Christy just turned 50, that there’s still beauty in that,” Crawford said of their decisions to bare it all.

The actress and mother of two spoke also about how she recently shared sultry shots from her photoshoot with photographer Russell James to her Instagram account, and how it was met with negative remarks from commenters.

“I remember some snarky person on Instagram — there seem to be a lot of those — posted something like, ‘Ah, why are you still doing those at your age?’” she recalled. “And I was like, is there an age where being nude isn’t beautiful? It’s just a different kind of beauty.”

“That is part of the reason I still do shoots,” she added, admitting that it’s “a little harder” now to get camera ready. “I hope this is politically correct, but sometimes I say I need Viagra for shoots. It’s harder to get it up.”

In March, the veteran model said in an interview with PorterEdit that she wondered if there was a “sell-by” date on women in her age-range. “I don’t look the same as I did at 20, 30 or even 40. If we take care of ourselves, why not?”

“Am I frolicking on the beach in a string bikini? No. But there is a place where I want to feel beautiful naked, in my private life, with my husband [Rande Gerber],” the Playboy model revealed. “[Russell] was tapping into that real place – not high heels, not a lot of makeup, not coy, just a real woman who doesn’t have clothes on.”

In addition to modeling for special projects, Crawford has a home décor brand, a skincare company called Meaningful Beauty, and guiding her children — son Presley, 19, and daughter Kaia, 17 — in their modeling careers.

Kaia is currently one of the most in-demand models in the world. She recently walked for Moschino, Lanvin, and Saint Laurent in Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks.

Fox News’ Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.