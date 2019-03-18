Ariana Grande updates Pete Davidson tattoo, shows it ‘evolving’

Ariana Grande decided it was time for “always” to get an upgrade.

During the pop singer’s whirlwind romance with comedian Pete Davidson last year, the two got several matching tattoos, including the word “always” in the other person’s handwriting.

Now Grande has decided to add on to hers with a branch of leaves across the left side of her ribcage, which she showed in an Instagram post on Sunday.

She captioned the photo: “post run thrus, 3 am with @girlknewyork :) not a cover up just evolvin 🌫 also, our show opens tomorrow. i love u and i’m so grateful. see u soon.”

She also reminded fans that her world tour starts Monday in Albany, N.Y.

Last month, Davidson himself altered a tattoo inspired by Grande on his neck.

In September 2018, Davidson got the French phrase “mille tendresse" which translates to “a thousand tendernesses" — a line from the 1961 Audrey Hepburn hit "Breakfast at Tiffany's" — inked on the back of his neck.

Fans of the 25-year-old “SNL” star noted it was the same expression his then-fiancée Grande had permanently placed on the back of her neck in cursive four years prior.

But by February, the phrase was gone and had been replaced by the word “cursed.” The cover-up was revealed on Instagram by tattoo artist Jon Mesa, who, at the time, posted a photo detailing Davidson’s latest ink: the famous Tootsie Roll Pop owl.

Grande and Davidson ended their engagement in October, less than five months after their relationship began.

The pair have both slowly worked on covering up tattoos they got in honor of each other while they were still an item. According to Cosmopolitan, Davidson and Grande got at least 12 couple tattoos over the course of their short-lived relationship.

Fox News’ Jennifer Earl contributed to this report.