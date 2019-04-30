Pete Davidson spends $400 at McDonald's following Kate Beckinsale split

Pete Davidson was in a generous mood over the weekend.

Traveling to Baltimore for his stand-up tour, newly single Davidson spent time with his guy friends and went to a screening of “Avengers: Endgame,” we’re told. But given the movie is more than three hours long, the “Saturday Night Live” star picked up McDonald’s to feed his friends, the sold-out audience and the movie theater staff, which totaled $400.

There’s nothing like a little fast food and time with pals to get over Kate Beckinsale. As Page Six reported, Davidson and Beckinsale recently split after only a few months of dating.

Though they are 20 years apart (Beckinsale is 45 years old while Davidson is 25), it wasn’t the age gap that caused the split but rather Davidson’s public lifestyle.

“Even though Kate has been in Hollywood for a long time, she struggled with the attention on her relationship with Pete,” an insider said. “He lives his life with his heart on his sleeve.”

This article originally appeared on Page Six.