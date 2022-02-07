Pete Davidson confirms relationship with Kim Kardashian by calling her his 'girlfriend' for the first time

Pete Davidson seemingly confirmed his relationship with Kim Kardashian by calling the reality TV star his "girlfriend" for the first time.

Davidson, 28, used the term to refer to Kardashian, 41, while talking about living his life in the spotlight during a recent interview with People.

"Well, I don't really have Instagram — I don't have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set," Davidson told Kay Adams, host of People (The TV Show!).

"Or, if I'm off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don't do much," the comedian added.

The admission by Davidson marks the first time he's publicly confirmed his romance with the "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star since the two sparked romance rumors in October.

Davidson was first spotted with Kardashian at Knott's Scary Farm on Halloween weekend. The two were photographed holding hands while riding a rollercoaster, but insiders at the time called the outing friendly.

"They hang in the same circles, so they will be together from time to time," an insider told People magazine . "It's just friends hanging out."

Davidson and Kardashian later fueled the romance rumors after being spotted out at dinner together multiple times. The two dined at Zero Bond in New York City on Nov. 3 and reportedly shared a meal together before that in Staten Island , Davidson's hometown.

Since then, the two have vacationed together and been photographed holding hands.

Before their seemingly romantic outings, Kardashian appeared alongside Davidson on " Saturday Night Live ." The two performed multiple skits together, including a sexually suggestive "Aladdin" skit.

Kardashian's romance with Davidson comes after she filed for divorce from estranged husband Kanye West in February 2021.