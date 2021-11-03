Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson dine together on Staten Island: report

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are spending more and more time together as dating rumors continue to heat up.

The Skims founder, 41, and the "Saturday Night Live" star, 27, were spotted on Tuesday night dining together on the comedian's native Staten Island.

TMZ reported the pair went to an Italian restaurant called Campania. Meanwhile, Page Six reported that Davidson booked the rooftop for them.

In 2019, Davidson told Paper Magazine that Campania was one of his favorite spots in Staten Island. A look at the menu shows that the eatery offers seafood and pasta dishes as well as coal-fired pizza. There's also a handful of salads to choose from. (One of Kardashian's go-to places in Los Angeles, California, is Health Nut, where she and her sisters are known to grab salads to go).

Kardashian has been in New York City this week attend a Wall Street Journal event, where she received an award.

The reality TV star and the "Suicide Squad" actor made headlines back in October when they starred in an "SNL" sketch together and kissed. They played Jasmine and Aladdin, respectively.

Last weekend, Kardashian and Davidson were spotted together on a ride at Knott’s Scary Farm in Southern California . They held hands while riding a roller coaster together.

A source told People magazine, they do "have chemistry."

"Pete can be super charming, and Kim loves the attention," the source added. Kardashian is "having fun and enjoying life" after her split from Kanye West.

"Her focus is still on her kids and work, but you can tell that she is ready to date," the source said. "She is very happy and in a good place. She has moved on from Kanye and feels it's for the best."

The KKW Beauty founder and the rapper announced their split in February 2021 after seven years of marriage. They share four children: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

The socialite was also previously married to Damon Thomas (2000-2004) and Kris Humphries (2011-2013).

Meanwhile, Davidson was last linked to "Bridgerton" star Phoebe Dynevor. They reportedly split in August after five months of dating.

The comic was also previously engaged to singer Ariana Grande in 2018. He's also been linked to Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley and Cazzie David.

