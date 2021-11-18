Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: A timeline of their relationship

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are dating, according to a new report.

Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 28, have been making headlines as they continue to spend time together and tease their blooming relationship in public.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star has been spending time with Davidson as she goes through with her divorce to estranged husband Kanye West.

Here's a look at the beginning of the stars' romance.

"Saturday Night Live" appearance

Kardashian and Davidson's public flirtation seemingly began with her "Saturday Night Live" appearance on Oct. 9. The two appeared in multiple skits together, including a sexually suggestive "Aladdin" skit.

In the skit, the two even shared a brief kiss, which prompted cheers from the audience.

Knott's Scary Farm appearance

A few weeks after Kardashian's appearance on "Saturday Night Live," photos surfaced of the two holding hands while riding a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California.

The two were joined by Kardashian's sister Kourtney and musician Travis Barker.

A source at the time told People magazine the Oct. 29 outing was friendly.

"They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time," an insider told the outlet. "It's just friends hanging out."

Dinner in Staten Island

However, Kardashian and Davidson were reportedly spotted sharing dinner together in Staten Island, the comedian's hometown, just days after the theme park outing. TMZ reported at the time that the pair went to an Italian restaurant called Campania.

Meanwhile, Page Six reported that Davidson booked the rooftop for them for the Nov. 2 dinner date.

Dinner at Zero Bond in New York City

The next evening Kardashian and Davidson were spotted enjoying another dinner date at Zero Bond in New York City. The two reportedly arrived separately at the member's only club on the evening of Nov. 3.

A restaurant source told Page Six that the comedian and reality TV star dined together that night.

Celebrating Pete Davidson's Birthday

Davidson celebrated his 28th birthday in the company of Kardashian along with her mom Kris Jenner and rapper Flavor Flav on Nov. 16. The group posed in matching pajamas for a photo, which was later posted by Flavor Flav.