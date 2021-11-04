Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have another date in New York City

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's rumored romance is apparently heating up quickly.

The reality TV star, 41, and the "Saturday Night Live" cast member, 27, were spotted on another date in New York City.

According to Page Six, the alleged couple was seen arriving separately at a private members' social club called Zero Bond on Wednesday night. A restaurant source told the outlet they dined together.

Kardashian wore a long, tight black dress with sleeves while Davidson wore jeans and white sneakers. This is their second date this week according to reports

The Skims founder and the comedian were spotted on Tuesday night dining together on Davidson's native Staten Island.

TMZ reported the pair went to an Italian restaurant called Campania. Meanwhile, Page Six reported that Davidson booked the rooftop for them.

In 2019, Davidson told Paper Magazine that Campania was one of his favorite spots on Staten Island. A look at the menu shows that the eatery offers seafood and pasta dishes as well as coal-fired pizza. There's also a handful of salads to choose from. (One of Kardashian's go-to places in Los Angeles, California, is Health Nut, where she and her sisters are known to grab salads to go).

This week, Kardashian was in New York City to attend a Wall Street Journal event, where she received an award.

The KKW Beauty founder and the "Suicide Squad" actor made headlines back in October when they starred in an "SNL" sketch together and kissed. They played Jasmine and Aladdin , respectively.

Last weekend, Kardashian and Davidson were spotted together on a ride at Knott’s Scary Farm in Southern California . They held hands while riding a roller coaster together. A source told People magazine, they do "have chemistry."

"Pete can be super charming, and Kim loves the attention," the source added. Kardashian is "having fun and enjoying life" after her split from Kanye West.

"Her focus is still on her kids and work, but you can tell that she is ready to date," the source said. "She is very happy and in a good place. She has moved on from Kanye and feels it's for the best."

Kardashian and West announced their split in February 2021 after seven years of marriage. They share four children: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Meanwhile, Davidson was last linked to "Bridgerton" star Phoebe Dynevor. They reportedly split in August after five months of dating. The comic was also previously engaged to singer Ariana Grande in 2018.