People's Choice Awards: Shania Twain and Olivia Wilde go sheer on red carpet ahead of music icon's honors

Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Beyoncé, and Bad Bunny are nominated for awards at annual ceremony celebrating pop culture

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
Country superstar Shania Twain marks 25 years since her breakthrough album Video

Country superstar Shania Twain marks 25 years since her breakthrough album

Country music superstar Shania Twain joins Fox News' Ashley Dvorkin to reflect on her career and celebrate the 25th anniversary of her breakthrough album 'The Woman in Me.'

Shania Twain stormed the red carpet on Tuesday night wearing a see-through leopard print dress ahead of her music icon honors at the People's Choice Awards.

Carrie Underwood, Olivia Wilde, Heidi Klum, Ellen Pompeo and Carmen Electra joined Twain on the red carpet as the stars shined ahead of the show at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California.

The 57-year-old country music singer showed off her abs in the daring sheer Rodarte number which featured an animal print bandeau top paired with a matching long, hooded scarf, reminiscent of her "That Don't Impress Me Much" days.

Twain's bold ensemble was complete with a black velour skirt, which hugged her hips and draped down to the ground.

HARRY STYLES COLLABORATION WOULD BE A ‘DREAM’ FOR COUNTRY ARTIST SHANIA TWAIN

Shania Twain and Olivia Wilde wore see-through dresses at the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Shania Twain and Olivia Wilde wore see-through dresses at the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday in Los Angeles. (Getty Images)

The "You're Still the One" singer showed off cotton candy colored bangs to match her lipstick, only hours after announcing she extended her "Queen of Me Tour" throughout the entirety of 2023.

OLIVIA WILDE RETURNS TO INSTAGRAM WITH A BIKINI PICTURE FOLLOWING HARRY STYLES SPLIT

"Don't Worry Darling" director Olivia Wilde also stepped out in a see-through ensemble and wore a black lace Dior dress on the red carpet.

She cinched the gown at the waist with a massive black leather belt featuring a gold buckle, and wore a pair of towering heels to match.

Shania Twain turned heads wearing a see-through dress as she waved to her fans from the red carpet at the People's Choice Awards.

Shania Twain turned heads wearing a see-through dress as she waved to her fans from the red carpet at the People's Choice Awards. (Amy Sussman)

  • Shania Twain rocks pink hair with leopard scarf
    Image 1 of 21

    Shania Twain flashed her abs in a see-through dress at the People's Choice Awards.  (Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC )

  • Shania Twain rocks strapless leopard print dress with see-through sleeves.
    Image 2 of 21

    Shania Twain's see-through dress included long sleeves and a velour skirt. (Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC)

  • Shania Twain leopard print sheer dress PCAs
    Image 3 of 21

    Shania Twain turned heads wearing a see-through mesh dress as she waved to her fans from the red carpet at the People's Choice Awards. (Amy Sussman)

  • Olivia Wilde bares chest in black lace dress at awards show.
    Image 4 of 21

    Olivia Wilde went the sheer route for the People's Choice Awards Tuesday night in Santa Monica. (Todd Williamson)

  • Olivia Wilde see-through black lace dress People's Choice Awardsz
    Image 5 of 21

    Olivia Wilde rocked a sheer black lace Dior dress with a billowing skirt and thick leather belt. (Amy Sussman)

  • Carrie Underwood sparkled in glittering suit
    Image 6 of 21

    Carrie Underwood wore a sparkling embroidered suit at the People's Choice Awards. (Michael Buckner)

  • Country music star Carrie Underwood wears suit at People's Choice Awards
    Image 7 of 21

    Carrie Underwood opted for a classic blazer with floral embroidery on the red carpet. (Michael Buckner)

  • Laverne Cox wears green dress on red carpet.
    Image 8 of 21

    Laverne Cox rocked a gorgeous green gown for the star-studded evening at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica. (Amy Sussman)

  • Heidi Klum dons green and white frock with leather boots
    Image 9 of 21

    Heidi Klum showed off her supermodel status in a unique green gown with over-the-knee boots. (Michael Buckner)

  • Karamo Brown wears shiny green suit on red carpet at People's Choice Awards
    Image 10 of 21

    "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy" star Karamo Brown looked dapper in an emerald suit.  (Michael Buckner)

  • Billy Porter walks People's Choice Awards red carpet in black ensemble
    Image 11 of 21

    Billy Porter wore a black ruffled jacket with wide-legged slacks and a slew of sparkling diamond choker necklaces (Michael Buckner)

  • Ellen Pompeo wears sequin striped jumpsuit at People's Choice Awards
    Image 12 of 21

    Ellen Pompeo walks People's Choice Awards red carpet wearing sparkling jumpsuit.  (Michael Buckner)

  • Carmen Electra sports bikini top and black skirt at People's Choice Awards
    Image 13 of 21

    Carmen Electra shined in a sparkling silver triangle top with a high-waisted black skirt. She added more bling with jewelry by Sterling Forever and Natalie Mills. (Frazer Harrison)

  • Kathy Hilton wore lavender hue dress and platform heels
    Image 14 of 21

    Kathy Hilton rocked a classic purple dress with heels at the People's Choice Awards. (Michael Buckner)

  • Dwyane Wade makes fashion statement in purple and black leather on People's Choice red carpet
    Image 15 of 21

    Dwyane Wade stands out wearing a purple suede jacket on the red carpet.  (Frazer Harrison)

  • Selling Sunset stars smile on red carpet at People's Choice Awards
    Image 16 of 21

    Netlfix's "Selling Sunset" cast enjoyed a night out at the People's Choice Awards. (L-R) Romain Bonnet, Mary Fitzgerald, Marie-Lou Nürk, Jason Oppenheim, Chelsea Lazkani, Heather Rae El Moussa, Tarek El Moussa and Davina Potratz. (Amy Sussman)

  • Kenan Thompson sports velour blazer and Kel Mitchell rocks paisley print suit
    Image 17 of 21

    Kel Mitchell and host Kenan Thompson recently reunited on "Saturday Night Live," only to walk the red carpet once again at the People's Choice Awards.  (Todd Williamson)

  • RHOBH stars Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Sutton Stracke
    Image 18 of 21

    "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stars Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Dorit Kemsley walked the red carpet at the People's Choice Awards. (Frazer Harrison)

  • Ryan Reynolds wore a suit with a vest for awards show
    Image 19 of 21

    Ryan Reynolds sported a three piece suit at the People's Choice Awards.  (Michael Buckner)

  • Bachelor star Nick Viall poses with girlfriend Natalie Joy
    Image 20 of 21

    Natalie Joy and "Bachelor" vet Nick Viall were picture-perfect at the awards show. (Frazer Harrison)

  • Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Erika Jayne Lisa Rinna People's Choice Awards
    Image 21 of 21

    RHOBH stars Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna posed together backstage at the  2022 People's Choice Awards. (Todd Williamson)

Wilde reportedly split with Harry Styles last month after dating for almost three years. Styles is nominated for a host of awards, including Drama Movie Star of 2022, Male Artist of 2022, Song of 2022 and Album of 2022.

He's also nominated for Concert Tour of 2022, and has been traveling the world performing sold out shows to support his "Harry's House" catalog, and 2019's "Fine Line."

CMAS 2022 RED CARPET: CARRIE UNDERWOOD, REBA MCENTIRE, MIRANDA LAMBERT AND MORE STARS STUN AT AWARD SHOW

Carrie Underwood strayed from her traditional red carpet looks and sported a pantsuit before winning Country Artist of 2022, her 10th win in the category.

Olivia Wilde rocked a sheer black lace Dior dress with a billowing skirt and thick leather belt.

Olivia Wilde rocked a sheer black lace Dior dress with a billowing skirt and thick leather belt. (Amy Sussman)

Carrie Underwood opted for a classic blazer with floral embroidery on the red carpet.

Carrie Underwood opted for a classic blazer with floral embroidery on the red carpet. (Michael Buckner)

Amy Poehler presented Carrie the award, to which Underwood thanked fans and said, "What a wonderful early Christmas present."

Twain proved she was certainly deserving of the Music Icon Award after performing a medley of her hits on stage at the PCAs.

Showing off her new pastel pink hair, Shania made multiple outfit changes throughout her routine before delivering a heartfelt speech where she acknowledged how songwriting at a young age was her form of "escapism."

Shania Twain sings on stage at People's Choice Awards.

Shania Twain sings on stage at People's Choice Awards. (Chris Polk)

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair, recipient of The Competition Contestant of 2022 award for "Dancing with the Stars," had a "Cruel Intentions" reunion backstage at the People's Choice Awards.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair, recipient of The Competition Contestant of 2022 award for "Dancing with the Stars," had a "Cruel Intentions" reunion backstage at the People's Choice Awards. (Todd Williamson)

Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner picked up the People's Choice Award for The Reality Show of 2022 award for "The Kardashians" a the 2022 People's Choice Awards.

Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner picked up the People's Choice Award for The Reality Show of 2022 award for "The Kardashians" a the 2022 People's Choice Awards. (Chris Polk)

Shania Twain and Kelly Clarkson pose together at the People's Choice Awards.

Shania Twain and Kelly Clarkson pose together at the People's Choice Awards. (Chris Polk)

"This is my go-to place. It never occurred to me how powerful lyrics can become when you are able to record and share them with the world," she said. "The biggest honor is that people have found strength and inspiration in my work. Thank you and I love you for that."

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair had a "Cruel Intentions" reunion at the awards show as Gellar presented her former co-star with the Competition Contestant 2022 award.

Kelly Clarkson nabbed the Daytime Talk Show of 2022 award, while "The Kardashians" won the Reality Show of 2022 trophy, which Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian happily received Tuesday.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to tracy.wright@fox.com.

