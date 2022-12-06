People's Choice Awards: Shania Twain and Olivia Wilde go sheer on red carpet ahead of music icon's honors

Shania Twain stormed the red carpet on Tuesday night wearing a see-through leopard print dress ahead of her music icon honors at the People's Choice Awards.

Carrie Underwood, Olivia Wilde, Heidi Klum, Ellen Pompeo and Carmen Electra joined Twain on the red carpet as the stars shined ahead of the show at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California.

The 57-year-old country music singer showed off her abs in the daring sheer Rodarte number which featured an animal print bandeau top paired with a matching long, hooded scarf, reminiscent of her "That Don't Impress Me Much" days.

Twain's bold ensemble was complete with a black velour skirt, which hugged her hips and draped down to the ground.

The "You're Still the One" singer showed off cotton candy colored bangs to match her lipstick, only hours after announcing she extended her "Queen of Me Tour" throughout the entirety of 2023.

"Don't Worry Darling" director Olivia Wilde also stepped out in a see-through ensemble and wore a black lace Dior dress on the red carpet.

She cinched the gown at the waist with a massive black leather belt featuring a gold buckle, and wore a pair of towering heels to match.

Wilde reportedly split with Harry Styles last month after dating for almost three years. Styles is nominated for a host of awards, including Drama Movie Star of 2022, Male Artist of 2022, Song of 2022 and Album of 2022.

He's also nominated for Concert Tour of 2022, and has been traveling the world performing sold out shows to support his "Harry's House" catalog, and 2019's "Fine Line."

Carrie Underwood strayed from her traditional red carpet looks and sported a pantsuit before winning Country Artist of 2022, her 10th win in the category.

Amy Poehler presented Carrie the award, to which Underwood thanked fans and said, "What a wonderful early Christmas present."

Twain proved she was certainly deserving of the Music Icon Award after performing a medley of her hits on stage at the PCAs.

Showing off her new pastel pink hair, Shania made multiple outfit changes throughout her routine before delivering a heartfelt speech where she acknowledged how songwriting at a young age was her form of "escapism."

"This is my go-to place. It never occurred to me how powerful lyrics can become when you are able to record and share them with the world," she said. "The biggest honor is that people have found strength and inspiration in my work. Thank you and I love you for that."

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair had a "Cruel Intentions" reunion at the awards show as Gellar presented her former co-star with the Competition Contestant 2022 award.

Kelly Clarkson nabbed the Daytime Talk Show of 2022 award, while "The Kardashians" won the Reality Show of 2022 trophy, which Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian happily received Tuesday.