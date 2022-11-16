Expand / Collapse search
Harry Styles collaboration would be a 'dream' for country artist Shania Twain

Twain joined Styles on stage in April for Coachella

By Ashlyn Messier | Fox News
Harry Styles and Shania Twain shared the stage at Coachella in April and the country singer said she would like to collaborate with the former One Direction member on some music in the future. 

During Styles' Coachella set, Twain joined him on stage and the two sang a duet of Twain's mega hits "Man! I Feel Like A Woman" and "You're Still the One."

Twain was recently on an episode of TalkShopLive, where she talked about singing with Styles and how she would love to work with him in the future. 

Shania Twain joined Harry Styles during his Coachella set in April and they sang two of her biggest hits.

Shania Twain joined Harry Styles during his Coachella set in April and they sang two of her biggest hits. (Jeremy Chan/Getty Images)

"I went up onstage with Harry Styles [at Coachella]. He invited me on his stage, which was so wonderful and [he's a] lovely, lovely person," Twain said of the "As It Was" singer. 

"I want to say lovely kid, but he's not a kid anymore, is he? He's a man. A [collaboration] would be my dream, yes. He's busy making movies right now. I would love that. Put it out there! Make it happen, absolutely. And magic will happen, I'm sure," she continued. 

Shania Twain said during a recent interview that she would love to collaborate with Harry Styles on music in the future.

Shania Twain said during a recent interview that she would love to collaborate with Harry Styles on music in the future. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Harry Styles)

The two both have a lot going on in their own careers, with Styles continuing to travel for "Love on Tour" and Twain preparing for her upcoming album "Queen of Me," which is set to release in February 2023. But maybe there is also a country/pop Styles and Twain collaboration on the horizon. 

