    CMAs 2022 red carpet: Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert and more stars stun at award show

    Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, Katy Perry and more stars hit the red carpet at the 56th Annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

  • katy perry cmas red carpet
    Katy Perry turns heads in a denim ensemble at the 2022 CMAs.
    Photo by Jason Davis/WireImag / Getty Images
  • carrie underwood cmas red carpet
    Carrie Underwood wows on the red carpet at the CMA Awards.
    Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Image
  • Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin
    Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin make it a date night at the CMAs.
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • reba red carpet cmas
    Reba McEntire arrives at the 56th Annual CMA Awards.
    Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Image / Getty Images
  • cactus moser wynonna judd
    Cactus Moser and Wynonna Judd hold hands on the red carpet at the 2022 CMAs.
    Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • lainey wilson cmas red carpet
    Lainey Wilson shines in a golden velvet pantsuit at the CMA Awards.
    Jason Kempin/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • kelsea ballerini
    Kelsea Ballerini hits the red carpet in a bright blue gown at the 2022 CMAs.
    Photo by Jason Davis/WireImag / Getty Images
  • michael shannon jessica chastain
    "George and Tammy" co-stars Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain step out for the 2022 CMA Awards.
    Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • eric jessie james decker cmas red carpet
    Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker arrive at the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena.
    Photo by Sara Kauss/FilmMagic / Getty Images
  • jason aldean brittany cmas red carpet
    Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean step out for the 2022 CMA Awards.
    Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • ashley mcbryde cmas red carpet
    Ashley McBryde beams on the red carpet at the 56th Annual CMA Awards.
    Photo by Sara Kauss/FilmMagic / Getty Images
  • thomas rhett lauren atkins red carpet cmas
    Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins attend the 2022 CMAs in Nashville.
    Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • lionel richie lisa parigi cmas red carpet
    Lionel Richie and  Lisa Parigi step out on the red carpet at the 56th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville.
    Jason Davis/WireImage / Getty Images
  • dierks bentley cassidy red carpet
    Dierks Bentley dons a black suit while wife Cassidy Black Bentley wears a sheer black gown at the 56th Annual CMA Awards.
    Photo by Jason Davis/WireImag / Getty Images
  • luke bryan jordan davis red carpet cmas
    Luke Bryan and Jordan Davis pose on the red carpet ahead of the CMA Awards.
    Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • chri stapleton morgane stapleton cmas red carpet
    Chris Stapleton and  Morgane Stapleton enjoy date night at the 2022 CMA Awards.
    (Photo by Sara Kauss/FilmMagic / Getty Images
  • lindsay ell red carpet cmas
    Lindsay Ell rocks a strappy leopard print dress at the 56th Annual CMA Awards.
    Jason Kempin/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Natalie Stovall, Stevie Woodward and Jennifer Wayne of Runaway June red carpet cmas
    From left, Natalie Stovall, Stevie Woodward and Jennifer Wayne of Runaway June color coordinate in green outfits. 
    Photo by Sara Kauss/FilmMagic / Getty Images
  • Carly Pearce
    Carly Pearce poses in a white gown.
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • ingrid andress red carpet cmas
    Ingrid Andress opts for a two-piece ensemble. 
    Photo by Jason Davis/WireImage / Getty Images
  • Cody Johnson and Brandi Johnson are all smiles on the carpet.
    Cody Johnson and Brandi Johnson are all smiles on the carpet.
    Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Image / Getty Images
  • parker mccollum cmas red carpet
    Parker McCollum strikes a pose at the award show in Nashville.
    Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Image / Getty Images
  • Morgan Evans CMA Awards
    Morgan Evans hits the red carpet.
    Photo by Sara Kauss/FilmMagic / Getty Images
  • T.J. Osborne and John Osborne of Brothers Osborne
    T.J. Osborne and John Osborne of Brothers Osborne attend the show.
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • karen fairchild
    Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town attends the 2022 CMAs red carpet in a red lace mermaid gown. 
    Photo by Sara Kauss/FilmMagic / Getty Images
  • tyler hubbard hayley red carpet cmas
    Tyler Hubbard and Hayley Hubbard cozy up on the 2022 CMAs red carpet.
    Photo by Jason Davis/WireImage / Getty Images
  • jake owen cma awards red carpet
    Jake Owen sports a red velvet tuxedo jacket at the 2022 CMA Awards.
    Photo by Jason Davis/WireImage / Getty Images
  • HARDY red carpet cmas
    HARDY attends the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena. 
    Photo by Sara Kauss/FilmMagi / Getty Images
  • nicole hocking combs luke combs red carpet cmas
    Nicole Hocking Combs and Luke Combs arrive at the 2022 CMA Awards red carpet.
    Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • elle king cma awards
    Elle King dons an orange satin gown at the 56th Annual CMA Awards.
    Jason Kempin/Getty Images / Getty Images
