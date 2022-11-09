Move Back
ADVERTISEMENTSkip
CMAs 2022 red carpet: Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert and more stars stun at award show
Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, Katy Perry and more stars hit the red carpet at the 56th Annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
- Katy Perry turns heads in a denim ensemble at the 2022 CMAs.read more
- Carrie Underwood wows on the red carpet at the CMA Awards.read more
- Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin make it a date night at the CMAs.read more
- Reba McEntire arrives at the 56th Annual CMA Awards.read more
- Cactus Moser and Wynonna Judd hold hands on the red carpet at the 2022 CMAs.read more
- Lainey Wilson shines in a golden velvet pantsuit at the CMA Awards.read more
- Kelsea Ballerini hits the red carpet in a bright blue gown at the 2022 CMAs.read more
- "George and Tammy" co-stars Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain step out for the 2022 CMA Awards.read more
- Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker arrive at the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena.read more
- Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean step out for the 2022 CMA Awards.read more
- Ashley McBryde beams on the red carpet at the 56th Annual CMA Awards.read more
- Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins attend the 2022 CMAs in Nashville.read more
- Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi step out on the red carpet at the 56th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville.read more
- Dierks Bentley dons a black suit while wife Cassidy Black Bentley wears a sheer black gown at the 56th Annual CMA Awards.read more
- Luke Bryan and Jordan Davis pose on the red carpet ahead of the CMA Awards.read more
- Chris Stapleton and Morgane Stapleton enjoy date night at the 2022 CMA Awards.read more
- Lindsay Ell rocks a strappy leopard print dress at the 56th Annual CMA Awards.read more
- From left, Natalie Stovall, Stevie Woodward and Jennifer Wayne of Runaway June color coordinate in green outfits.read more
- Carly Pearce poses in a white gown.read more
- Ingrid Andress opts for a two-piece ensemble.read more
- Cody Johnson and Brandi Johnson are all smiles on the carpet.read more
- Parker McCollum strikes a pose at the award show in Nashville.read more
- Morgan Evans hits the red carpet.read more
- T.J. Osborne and John Osborne of Brothers Osborne attend the show.read more
- Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town attends the 2022 CMAs red carpet in a red lace mermaid gown.read more
- Tyler Hubbard and Hayley Hubbard cozy up on the 2022 CMAs red carpet.read more
- Jake Owen sports a red velvet tuxedo jacket at the 2022 CMA Awards.read more
- HARDY attends the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena.read more
- Nicole Hocking Combs and Luke Combs arrive at the 2022 CMA Awards red carpet.read more
- Elle King dons an orange satin gown at the 56th Annual CMA Awards.read more
CMAs 2022 red carpet: Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert and more stars stun at award show
Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, Katy Perry and more stars hit the red carpet at the 56th Annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
Move Forward
- CMAs 2022 red carpet: Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert and more stars stun at award show