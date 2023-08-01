Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Paul Reubens, David Hasselhoff, Christopher Reeve and Robin Williams among celebrity roommates before fame

David Hasselhoff remembered his former roommate, 'Pee-wee Herman' star Paul Reubens, after his death in an emotional tweet on Monday

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Paul Reubens worked with kids with cancer before his death: Mark Holton Video

Paul Reubens worked with kids with cancer before his death: Mark Holton

'Pee-wee’s Big Adventure' co-star Mark Holton joins ‘Fox Across America’ to reflect his friendship with the Pee-wee Herman legend after his passing Monday.

Before Paul Reubens rose to fame in his "Pee-wee Herman" role, he was David Hasselhoff's roommate.

On Sunday, Reubens lost his private battle with cancer at 70-years-old. Hasselhoff took to social media to honor his "great friend" and former roommate.

The two aren't the only famous bunk buddies: Christopher Reeve and Robin Williams first met when they attended Julliard in 1973 and went on to be very close friends and roommates.

Paul Reubens, David Hasselhoff, Christopher Reeve and Robin Williams

Paul Reubens and David Hasselhoff along with Christopher Reeve and Robin Williams were roommates before they became famous. (Getty Images/David Hasselhoff Twitter)

Ben Affleck revealed that Matt Damon is a "beautiful guy" but had disgusting living habits and does not recommend living with him. 

Below is a look at A-listers who were roommates before their careers took off.

Paul Reubens, David Hasselhoff

The "Baywatch" star shared an emotional statement about Reubens and reminisced on their time together. 

David Hasselhoff

David Hasselhoff honored his late roommate on social media after his death. (Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank)

"Paul Reubens was a great, great friend," Hasselhoff shared on social media. "He gave me the muppets for my birthday and never forgot anyone’s birthday from our class."

"He was in my class at CalArts and room mates!" Hasselhoff posted on Twitter, now "X," as he referenced their time together at the California Institute of the Arts.

"He was always kind to me and to everyone. He will be missed. #paulreubens #peeweeherman."

In the throwback black-and-white photo, Hasselhoff was all smiles next to Reubens, who wore his iconic Pee-wee Herman suit and bow-tie.

David Hasselhoff then and now

David Hasselhoff first gained recognition on "The Young and The Restless." (Getty Images)

Reubens signed the photo with a special message to his dear friend.

"To my ‘ol college buddy David aarrrrrrr! Your pal, Peewee Herman..."

Reubens created the famous Pee-wee character, with his set premiering in 1981. He later performed at The Roxy on the Sunset Strip. Reubens was personally nominated for 14 Emmy Awards, and he won two.

Paul Reubens 2011

Paul Reubens lost his private cancer battle on Sunday. He was 70. (Frederick M. Brown)

Christopher Reeve, Robin Williams

Reeve and Williams' relationship dates back to the '70s when they first met on the Julliard campus.

In 1973, only 20 students were accepted into the prestigious, private performing arts school. Among the 20 were Reeve and Williams. After the pair met at Julliard, they went on to become close friends and eventually roommates.

Christopher Reeve and Robin Williams

Christopher Reeve and Robin Williams were roommates at the beginning of their careers. (Photo by CBS)

According to Biography, Williams said in 2006 that they were "totally opposite — me coming from the West Coast and a junior college, and him from the hard-core Ivy League. He used to be the studly studly of all studlies, and I was the little fool ferret boy."

Williams and the "Superman" star stayed very close up until Reeve's death in 2004. In his autobiography, "Still Me," Reeve dished on his close bond with the comedian.

"Robin was able to share his real feelings with me, and I always did the same with him. This has remained true for 25 years," he wrote, according to Glamour.

Robin William kisses Christopher Reeve's head

Robin Williams smooches pal Christopher Reeve's head as Reeve's wife, Dana, and son Will look on before a Tribeca Film Festival screening of "House of D." (Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive)

After Williams' death in 2014, Reeve's widow issued a statement on behalf of the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, honoring the Oscar winner.

"The Reeve family, like many, will remember Robin for the humor, energy and brightness he brought into our lives through the screen," the family said in a statement to "Today" at the time.

They continued, "We will cherish him, though, for the quiet and unwavering support he showed our family through the hardest times. The world knew Robin as a comedic titan, but to our family, he was simply one of our Dad's dearest friends."

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon

Affleck and Damon have had a strong bromance brewing since they were children. However, that does not mean that Affleck would jump at the opportunity to live with Damon again.

In an interview in April, Affleck detailed his relationship with his friend and noted a few shocking details. 

matt damon ben affleck in 1997

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have been friends since childhood. They are pictured here in 1997. (Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)

"Matt is a beautiful guy, I love him. He's my best friend, he's been great to me my whole life, he's a brilliant guy. … I would not suggest living with him," Affleck said on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" at the time.

Affleck continued to explain that he and his brother, Casey, went on a "strike" after becoming fed up with their roommate’s mess.

Ben Affeck and Matt Damon

Ben Affleck would not recommend having Matt Damon as a roommate. (JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter)

"After cleaning up after the guy for years, you know what, ‘We are going to go on a sit-down strike,’" Affleck recalled of his and Casey's decision.

"We’re just going to wait and see how long he will go before he actually gets up and goes, ‘God, I'm covered in garbage!’ and he went weeks, two weeks without touching the apartment."

Affleck went on to say that he came home one day to find Damon in shorts and a T-shirt, playing a video game and surrounded by "concentric circles of garbage."

"… Pizza boxes – I look down at this sushi thing that's like a week and a half old and there's maggots."

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon hold their Oscars on stage

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon hold up their Oscars after winning in the original screenplay category for "Good Will Hunting." (Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images)

"We were like, ‘We submit! We submit, you are too good. We cannot beat you,’" he quipped.

The "Armageddon" star added that Damon didn’t recognize that there was anything wrong with the mess and praised his wife for dealing with his habits.

"God bless his wife, Lucy. There's a place for you in heaven," Affleck said.

Damon, then 27, and Affleck, then 25, co-wrote the 1997 film "Good Will Hunting" together while they were roommates. "We rented this house on the beach in Venice and 800 people came and stayed with us and got drunk," Affleck previously said, according to Forbes magazine.

Matt Damon, Casey Affleck and Ben Affleck

Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and his brother, Casey, all lived together at the beginning of their careers. (Lester Cohen/WireImage)

"Then we ran out of money and had to get an apartment. It was, like, everything was exciting," he said. "So, we lived in Glendale and Eagle Rock, and we lived in Hollywood, West Hollywood, Venice, by the Hollywood Bowl, all over the place. We’d get thrown out of some places or we’d have to upgrade or downgrade depending on who had money."

Brad Pitt, Jason Priestley

Brad Pitt and Jason Priestley were roommates before they became '90s heartthrobs.

In "Jason Priestley: A Memoir," the actor detailed his relationship with Pitt, recalling that they used to have competitions on who could go the longest without shaving and showering.

Jason Priestly and Brad Pitt

Jason Priestley and Brad Pitt were briefly roommates at the start of their careers. (Getty Images)

Promoting his memoir on the "Rachel Ray Show" in 2019, Priestley shared that Pitt once got himself and their friends monogrammed Bibles for Christmas.

"Brad and I were roommates for a short period of time, but we were friends for a very long time," Priestley began. "Back in 1989, it was Christmastime and all our crew got together to exchange Christmas gifts."

He continued, "You know, it was the late '80s and everyone wanted to be a bad boy. We all showed up to this Christmas party with bottles of Jack Daniel's and cartons of cigarettes." 

Brad Pitt bites his lower lip and smiles in a black suit

Brad Pitt bought Jason Priestley and their friends Bibles for Christmas in 1989. (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Priestly shared that Pitt, who had just gotten back from visiting his family for the holidays in Missouri, brought back a Bible for everyone.

"Our names were embossed in them," Priestly said. "I mean they were really nice. … I still got mine, it's at home on my bookshelf."

Ryan Gosling, Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake's mother served as Ryan Gosling's legal guardian for a few months so they could star on "The All-New Mickey Mouse Club" to jumpstart their careers.

In 2011, the former NSYNC singer went on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" where he dished on his time living with the "Barbie" star.

"His mother had to keep her job in Canada the second year that we were on the television show," Timberlake explained at the time. "My mom was his guardian for like six months, so we actually lived together."

He continued, "So, we were probably a little closer than the rest of the kids that were on the show because, you know, we had to share a bathroom."

Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling

Justin Timberlake's mother became Ryan Gosling's legal guardian while the pair filmed the second season of "The All-New Mickey Mouse Club House." (Kevin Winter)

Timberlake praised Gosling, telling DeGeneres he is one of the "best actors of our generation."

Michael Douglas, Danny DeVito

When making their debut into the entertainment industry in the '60s, Michael Douglas and Danny DeVito lived together.

In 2008, DeVito and Douglas spoke with the New York Daily News about what it was like to have each other as a roommate.

Michael Douglas and Danny DeVito

Michael Douglas and Danny DeVito lived together in New York in the '60s. (Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

"Michael did the laundry," DeVito told the outlet before Douglas chimed in, "Did he tell you I was a slob?"

"Danny was sloppy. No, really, he was a great roommate," Douglas continued. "It was a magical time, We were getting paid to act."

Michael Douglas kisses Danny DeVito on the head

Michael Douglas called living with Danny DeVito a "magical time." (Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)

When asked about how they handled female company, Douglas explained, "Danny was already spending time with [future wife] Rhea [Perlman]. Me? Well, it was a magical time. You put a sock on the door."

Douglas landed his first film role in 1966's "A Giant Shadow," with DeVito being cast in 1968 for "Dreams of Glass," which released in 1970.

Rhea Perlman in a blue cardigan and printed shirt puts her arm around Danny DeVito in a black shirt and black glasses

Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman announced their initial separation in 2012 after 30 years of marriage. They got back together only to separate again in 2017. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

DeVito and Perlman married in 1982. They share three adult children: Lucy, Grace and Jacob.

In October 2012, they announced their separation after 30 years of marriage. They reconciled in March 2013 before splitting for the final time in March 2017.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

