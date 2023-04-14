Expand / Collapse search
Ben Affleck
Published

Ben Affleck reveals Matt Damon was a disgusting roommate: 'There’s maggots'

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon currently star together in 'AIR'

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Ben Affleck explains why Michael Jordans approval was crucial for making AIR Video

Ben Affleck explains why Michael Jordans approval was crucial for making AIR

Ben Affleck, who stars in and directs "AIR," explained at a press conference that he met with the NBA legend before getting started on the film.

Despite Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s longtime bromance, Affleck suggested that Damon has repulsive living habits and isn’t the cleanest roommate. 

During a recent interview, the "Justice League" actor detailed his relationship with his friend and noted a few shocking details. 

"Matt is a beautiful guy, I love him. He's my best friend, he's been great to me my whole life, he's a brilliant guy… I would not suggest living with him," Affleck said on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."

The 50-year-old added that Damon’s a "great actor" and that he has the strong ability to "focus" or tune things out.

BEN AFFLECK, MATT DAMON 'AIR' REUNION: WHY THE 'FEEL-GOOD MOVIE' ALMOST DIDN'T HAPPEN

Ben Affleck suggested that Matt Damon has repulsive living habits and isn’t the cleanest roommate.

Ben Affleck suggested that Matt Damon has repulsive living habits and isn’t the cleanest roommate. (Getty Images)

"One of the things he blocks out is the idea when you finish with something that it has to be washed or thrown away."

Affleck continued to explain that he and his brother Casey went on a "strike" after becoming fed up with their roommate’s mess. 

"After cleaning up after the guy for years, you know what ‘We are going to go on a sit-down strike,’" he and his brother decided.

MATT DAMON MAKES RARE RED CARPET APPEARANCE WITH DAUGHTERS AS BEN AFFLECK, JENNIFER LOPEZ HEAT UP ‘AIR’ PREMIERE 

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon attend the "AIR" world premiere during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon attend the "AIR" world premiere during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW)

"We’re just going to wait and see how long he will go before he actually gets up and goes: ‘God, I'm covered in garbage!’ and he went weeks, two weeks without touching the apartment."

Affleck went on to say that he came home one day to find Damon in shorts and a T-shirt, playing a video game and surrounded by "concentric circles of garbage."

"… Pizza boxes – I look down at this sushi thing that's like a week-and-a-half old and there's maggots."

BEN AFFLECK SHARES WHY HE AVOIDED WORKING WITH MATT DAMON

Ben Affleck said he and his brother Casey went on a "strike" after becoming fed up with Matt Damon's mess.

Ben Affleck said he and his brother Casey went on a "strike" after becoming fed up with Matt Damon's mess. (Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

"We were like, ‘We submit! We submit you are too good. We cannot beat you,’" he quipped.

The "Armageddon" star added that Damon didn’t recognize that there was anything wrong with the mess and praised his wife for dealing with his filthy habits. 

"God bless his wife, Lucy. There's a place for you in heaven."

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon starred in the 1997 movie "Good Will Hunting" as the project was their breakout role.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon starred in the 1997 movie "Good Will Hunting" as the project was their breakout role. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images)

Affleck and Damon have recently reunited onscreen in their new movie "AIR." 

The two have been friends for decades, first meeting when Damon was 10 and Affleck was 8. In previous interviews, both actors expressed they each had a love for acting at an early age, which drew them to one another.

The duo both starred in the 1997 movie "Good Will Hunting" as the project was their breakout role.

Damon, then 27, and Affleck, then 25, co-wrote the film together while they were roommates.

Trending