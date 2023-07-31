Go Back
  Published
    9 Images

    Paul Reubens: ‘Pee-wee Herman’ actor’s life in pictures

    "Pee-wee Herman" actor Paul Reubens died on July 30 following a battle with cancer, his rep confirmed. Here's a look at his life in pictures.

  • Paul Reubens in "Pee-Wee Herman"
    A publicity still from "Pee-wee's Playhouse," a children's television show starring Paul Reubens and John Paragon, 1986.
    read more
    John Kisch Archive / Getty Images
  • Paul Reubens guest starring alongside Robin Williams in "Mork & Mindy"
    Paul Reubens makes a guest appearance on an episode of "Mork & Mindy" calle "Long Before We Met..." in late 1981 alongside Robin Williams.
    read more
    ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Paul Reubens transforming himself into Pee-wee Herman
    Paul Reubens transforms himself into his character Pee-wee Herman in May 1980 in Los Angeles, California.
    read more
    Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Paul Reubens as Pee-wee herman on a bike in the Pee-wee movie
    Paul Reubens rides a bike in a scene from the film "Pee-wee's Big Adventure," 1985.
    read more
    Warner Brothers/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Paul Reubens on set of "Pee-wee's Big Adventure"
    Paul Reubens on the set of "Pee-wee's Big Adventure," directed by Tim Burton.
    read more
    Barry King/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Paul Reubens' mugshot from his 1991 arrest
    Paul Reubens in a mug shot following his arrest for public indecency in Sarasota, Florida, in July 1991.
    read more
    Kypros/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Paul Reubens in a scene for the movie Blow
    Paul Reubens partying in a scene from the 2001 film "Blow."
    read more
    New Line Cinema/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Paul Reubens and Dolly Parton in a promotional picture for the ABC show "Dolly."
    Paul Reubens as Pee-wee Herman guest-starring on the first season of "Dolly" in 1987.
    read more
    ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Paul Reubens acting alongside James Spader in "The Blacklist"
    Paul Reubens guest stars alongside James Spader on "The Blacklist" as Mr. Vargas.
    read more
    David Giesbrecht/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images / Getty Images
