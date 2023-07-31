Move Back
Paul Reubens: ‘Pee-wee Herman’ actor’s life in pictures
"Pee-wee Herman" actor Paul Reubens died on July 30 following a battle with cancer, his rep confirmed. Here's a look at his life in pictures.
- A publicity still from "Pee-wee's Playhouse," a children's television show starring Paul Reubens and John Paragon, 1986.read more
- Paul Reubens makes a guest appearance on an episode of "Mork & Mindy" calle "Long Before We Met..." in late 1981 alongside Robin Williams.read more
- Paul Reubens transforms himself into his character Pee-wee Herman in May 1980 in Los Angeles, California.read more
- Paul Reubens rides a bike in a scene from the film "Pee-wee's Big Adventure," 1985.read more
- Paul Reubens on the set of "Pee-wee's Big Adventure," directed by Tim Burton.read more
- Paul Reubens in a mug shot following his arrest for public indecency in Sarasota, Florida, in July 1991.read more
- Paul Reubens partying in a scene from the 2001 film "Blow."read more
- Paul Reubens as Pee-wee Herman guest-starring on the first season of "Dolly" in 1987.read more
- Paul Reubens guest stars alongside James Spader on "The Blacklist" as Mr. Vargas.read more
