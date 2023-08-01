Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

‘Pee-wee Herman’ star Paul Reubens honored by former roommate David Hasselhoff

Paul Reubens and David Hasselhoff attended California Institute of the Arts together

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Paul Reubens worked with kids with cancer before his death: Mark Holton Video

Paul Reubens worked with kids with cancer before his death: Mark Holton

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure co-star Mark Holton joins ‘Fox Across America’ to reflect his friendship with the Pee-wee Herman legend after his passing Monday.

Paul Reubens, the "Pee-wee Herman" actor, left a lasting legacy after he lost his battle with cancer Sunday. He was 70.

While Reubens was remembered by many in Hollywood, he was paid special tribute by his longtime friend and former roommate, David Hasselhoff. 

The "Baywatch" star shared an emotional statement about the late star and reminisced on their time together. 

‘PEE-WEE HERMAN’ ACTOR PAUL REUBENS DEAD AT 70

David Hasselhoff attends Pee-wee Heman show

David Hasselhoff arrives at "The Pee-wee Herman Show" opening night at Club Nokia on Jan. 20, 2010, in Los Angeles. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

"Paul Reubens was a great, great friend," Hasselhoff shared on social media. "He gave me the muppets for my birthday and never forgot anyone’s birthday from our class."

"He was in my class at CalArts and room mates!" Hasselhoff posted on Twitter, now "X," as he referenced their time together at the California Institute of the Arts. 

"He was always kind to me and to everyone. He will be missed. #paulreubens #peeweeherman."

In the throwback black-and-white photo, Hasselhoff was all smiles next to Reubens, who wore his iconic Pee-wee Herman suit and bow tie. 

Paul Reubens as Pee-wee Herman

Paul Reubens in his classic Pee-wee Herman costume. (Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Reubens signed the photo with a special message to his dear friend. 

STARS WE'VE LOST IN 2023

"To my ‘ol college buddy David aarrrrrrr! Your pal, Peewee Herman..."         

Meanwhile, Paul Feig, Cher and more took to social media on Monday to remember Reubens' life.

PAUL REUBENS: ‘PEE-WEE HERMAN’ ACTOR'S LIFE IN PICTURES

Paul Reubens 2011

Paul Reubens lost his battle with cancer Sunday. He was 70. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

"Goodbye Paul Goodnight sweet prince May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest," Cher wrote in a since-deleted tweet, citing "Hamlet" by William Shakespeare.

Filmmaker Paul Feig called the news of Reubens' death "devastating."

"Truly heartbreaking. Paul was such a comedy genius. From his Letterman appearances to his TV shows and movies, he was so original and hilarious," Feig wrote on Instagram. "And such a sweet man too. This is a huge loss for comedy. Thanks for all the laughs, Paul."

Reubens' longtime rep confirmed his death with Fox News Digital in a statement on Monday.

"Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness," his rep said.

"Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit," she added.

Paul Reubens in "Pee-Wee Herman"

A publicity still from "Pee-wee's Playhouse," a children's television show starring Paul Reubens and John Paragon, 1986. (John Kisch Archive/Getty Images)

Reubens created the famous Pee-wee character, with his set premiering in 1981. He later performed at The Roxy on the Sunset Strip.

By 1981, the show had been moved to HBO, with Reubens amassing an even greater following nationwide. Due to success on the small screen, Warner Bros. was interested in taking Pee-wee to the silver screen, with the movie that was Tim Burton's directorial debut, "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" in 1985.

"Pee-wee's Playhouse" on CBS began in 1986 and accrued 22 Emmy Awards during its five-year run on television. Reuben was personally nominated for 14 Emmy Awards, and he won two.

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash and Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

