Pamela Anderson splits from husband Dan Hayhurst after one year of marriage

Pamela Anderson is calling it quits with her fifth husband, Dan Hayhurst, after one year of marriage.

The "Baywatch" alum, 54, has split from the bodyguard, her rep confirmed to People magazine. The couple had been living in her native Canada since exchanging their nuptials at the star's Vancouver Island home.

Anderson was confirmed to be dating Hayhurst just seven months after she split from her ex-husband Jon Peters.

The couple tied the knot in 2020 on Christmas Eve in an intimate ceremony.

On Thursday, a source told Us Weekly that despite meeting early on during the pandemic, the two simply haven’t "been getting along" in recent months.

"Pamela rushed into [the] marriage," the insider maintained to the outlet, adding that Anderson, was "having regrets" about their relationship and "the spark has faded."

The outlet pressed through their source that Hayhurst is hoping Anderson will reconsider breaking off their marriage and "really wants to make the marriage work."

An additional insight from a second source claimed Hayhurst’s children are "heartbroken" with the dissolution but more so because of the alleged manner in which Anderson "left Dan and his kids without a single goodbye."

Anderson was previously married to Tommy Lee from 1995 to 1998. The former it-couple share sons Brandon Thomas, 25, and Dylan, 24.

The actress later married, then divorced Kid Rock in 2006 before marrying and divorcing producer Rick Solomon twice — in 2007 and again in 2013.

In January 2021, the Playboy model faced backlash the week she married Hayhurst from a woman named Carey, who claimed Anderson had an affair with Hayhurst and was responsible for Carey's failed relationship with him.