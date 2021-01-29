Pamela Anderson's marriage to Dan Hayhurst began as an 'affair,' his ex claims

Pamela Anderson is being accused of splitting up her now-husband Dan Hayhurst's previous relationship.

The Playboy model announced this week she married Hayhurst in an intimate ceremony on Christmas Eve in Canada after the two found love during the coronavirus lockdown.

A woman named Carey has now come forward, claiming that Hayhurst's "affair" with Anderson during their relationship led to their split. Carey, a mother of one, and Hayhurst, who she said has two children of his own, did "everything together," including family vacations and fishing trips, she told The Sun.

Carey claims that Hayhurst's marriage to Anderson blindsided her, as she learned about it in the news. Although she did not reveal her last name, Carey provided photos of herself and Hayhurst to the outlet and implied that Anderson and Hayhurst's union wasn't as fairytale as it sounds.

"It’s sad that people celebrate this and cheer them on, when it started with deceit, denials and life-shattering choices for all the people involved," the woman said.

A rep for Anderson did not respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Carey, a Canadian native, denied that Hayhurst was Anderson's bodyguard. She described him as Anderson's "handyman" who began performing work on her house in 2019. Their professional relationship turned more personal in early 2020, and that July Hayhurst moved out of the home they lived in and into Anderson's, she claims.

"We were all totally blindsided by this, it’s been so hard for us. And it’s not just me and the kids, lots of people have been hurt by them. Dan has lost friendships and business relationships because of this," Carey claimed.

What's more, Carey claims Hayhurst wasn't fond of Anderson in the beginning. She allegedly shared text messages from her ex who once referred to Anderson as a "dragon."

Carey went on to claim Hayhurst would discuss how "crazy" Anderson is. In January 2020, Anderson confirmed she married movie mogul Jon Peters in a secret wedding, but the union reportedly lasted 12 days.

At the time, Carey said Hayhurst mocked Peters as being "older than [Anderson's] dad," but seemed satisfied that his and Carey's "money troubles were over" due to Peters' financial worth.

Carey noticed a change between her and Hayhurst in March, she recalled to the outlet. There were times the handyman would "stay at her house and not come home, and here I am taking care of the kids," she claimed.

"He asked me to give him time to figure things out so I just let him do what he was doing...And there was no turning back by then. I had met Pam and had gone to dinner with her. My daughter used to work for her. I couldn’t believe it," Hayhurst's ex further alleged.

Carey said she has since moved out of the home she once shared with Hayhurst and it's now up for sale. Carey's daughter Denise, 21, said she too "shocked" by Hayhurst and Anderson's romance. She worked for Anderson alongside Hayhurst.

"I’m here working with them full-time and I had no idea. And the fact that he had a family, we were a blended family, he has two young kids and obviously she’s quite a lot older," Denise said.

In addition to Peters, Anderson was also formerly married to Tommy Lee, Kid Rock and twice to Rick Salomon.