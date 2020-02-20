Pamela Anderson's ex Jon Peters denies claiming he paid her debt

The fallout from a whirlwind romance between Pamela Anderson and movie producer Jon Peters has continued.

Anderson, 52, and Peters, 74, wed in January and split just 12 days later.

Following the breakup, it was reported that Peters claimed he'd paid off Anderson's $200,000 debt during their brief union.

Anderson's rep then slammed Peters' claims, calling them "entirely fabricated" and "ludicrous."

Peters recently spoke with the Ladysmith Chemainus Chronicle, the newspaper circulated in Anderson's Canadian hometown of Ladysmith, and in the interview, he denies reports that he ever publically spoke about Anderson's claims.

“I haven’t spoken to the press – nobody,” Peters told the outlet in an interview published on Thursday. “I’ve loved this kid since she was 20 years old. I still love her. We’re friends. We’ll always be friends. I helped her in a way that she needed, but it’s between her and I."

He added: "I think she’s great, and that’s all I got to say.”

Anderson also spoke to the Chronicle, echoing her previous claims of financial independence.

“I don’t need anyone to pay my bills,” explained the "Baywatch" star. “I own a $10 million dollar house in Malibu Colony that has been rented for almost two years now and for the next three to five years for $40,000 month. That more than covers all my bills and expenses."

"I have contracts and other work. I put that money into my Ladysmith project," she explained. "I believe it’s best to put my money in property. He doesn’t agree. I would politely listen and say I’d think about it. He still looked at me like that naive little girl sitting at the bar. ‘Teeth and a halo’ he tells people.”

According to the outlet, Anderson's business manager Michael Ullman confirmed that he met with Peters, who he provided with three years of the actress' tax returns as well as any monthly expenses and outstanding bills to prove Anderson's financial stability.

Anderson also confirmed that Peters wrote her a check for $100,000 after the split, and said: "No hard feelings." Ullman further confirmed that the actress received the check.

According to the actress, the dough went toward updates to her property, which she says she's invested $1 million in so far.

“I’m thrilled to inject some work money into the community. All my savings, all the extra money I make, goes here or to my foundation,” Anderson said.