Pamela Anderson marries her bodyguard in intimate Christmas wedding

Pamela Anderson has tied the knot again.

The former "Baywatch" star, 53, married her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst in an intimate ceremony on Christmas Eve in Canada.

"I'm exactly where I need to be - in the arms of a man who truly loves me," Anderson told DailyMailTV.

She revealed they fell in love during the pandemic. "I am in love. We were married Christmas Eve with both our families' blessing, everyone we know is happy for us," Anderson revealed.

"I was married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago, this is where my parents were married and they are still together. I feel like I've come full circle," she added.

The actress wore an outfit styled by Janet Ross which featured a corset by Lace Embrace and a tulle skirt by Joanna Delaney Bridal. Her veil was by Valentino.

Under her dress, Anderson wore Hunter rainboots which was a nod to her Canadian roots.

"I think this romantic property has a lot of healing energy, I'm at peace here. It's a big property but a few people passing by could see the fairytale gown with the long Princess Diana veil dragging in the mud. Heaven," she professed.

She said of the Vancouver Island property where she's been living since 2019, "The property has a special energy. It's full of deer, bears, raccoons, eagles."

"The trees have known me my whole life, and to be surrounded by the nature I knew since birth on my wedding day was very powerful," Anderson described.

The former Playboy star was previously married to Jon Peters for just 12 days. They wed and split in February 2020.

"I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union. We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to reevaluate what we want from life and from one another," Anderson said in a statement provided to Fox News by her rep at the time.

"Life is a journey and love is a process," she continued. "With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process."

"Thank you for respecting our privacy," Anderson added.

Anderson was also formerly married to Tommy Lee, Kid Rock and twice to Rick Salomon.