Pamela Anderson's marriages: A look back

Pamela Anderson has had a unique and storied romantic history.

In December, Anderson wed her bodyguard, Dan Hayhurst, in an intimate ceremony, making him her fifth husband and sixth marriage.

Here's a look back at the men she has married:

Tommy Lee

Anderson's first wedding came in 1995 when she and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee got hitched.

The shocking thing about their marriage is that it happened just four days after meeting. Not four weeks, not four months, not four years -- four days. Shortly after their marriage, the pair's sex tape leaked online, drawing massive public attention.

Their marriage lasted for three years, and they share two children, Brandon and Dylan.

According to People magazine, the divorce came after Lee, now 58, assaulted Anderson, kicking her while she reportedly held young Dylan. After Lee served six months in jail, he and Anderson reunited, at some point, but ultimately split again in 2001.

The story doesn't end there, however. The duo got back together one more time in 2008 and even began to live together again, but they broke up shortly after announcing their reconciliation.

Kid Rock

Between her trysts with Lee, Anderson was once married to musician Kid Rock, from 2006 to 2007.

They first dated in 2001, became engaged in 2002 and broke up in 2003. Three years later, they announced their engagement.

After their 2003 wedding, Rock, 50, and Anderson endured a highly-publicized miscarriage and divorced shortly after, citing "irreconcilable differences."

Rick Salomon

In 2007, Anderson revealed on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that she was engaged to Rick Salomon, a film producer.

They wed later that year at The Mirage in Las Vegas between Anderson's performances in a magic act.

Less than 10 weeks later, Anderson, again citing "irreconcilable differences," filed for divorce.

Just days after the annulment, they were seen shopping together, and Anderson announced that she and Salomon, 53, were in the midst of reconciling.

They each would go on to file for the marriage to be annulled, citing fraud. In February 2008, the marriage was officially annulled.

In 2013, Anderson again visited DeGeneres and revealed that she and Salomon were "friends with benefits." In 2014, the "Baywatch" star announced she was once again married to Salomon on an unspecified date.

Later that year, Anderson again filed for divorce, and it was finalized in 2015.

Jon Peters

Anderson first dated Jon Peters, 75, more than three decades ago, according to The Hollywood Reporter (THR).

They went on to rekindle their relationship and tied the knot last year. However, the union only lasted 12 days.

"I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union. We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to reevaluate what we want from life and from one another," Anderson said in a statement provided to Fox News by her rep last February.

"Life is a journey and love is a process," she said. "With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process."

"Thank you for respecting our privacy," she added.

Dan Hayhurst

After Anderson's 12-day marriage to Peters, the actress soon entered a relationship with her security guard, Dan Hayhurst.

The two reportedly began their romantic relationship at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, shortly after Anderson's split from Peters. A source close to the couple told People magazine that Anderson was "very happy" and that Hayhurst "[has] been helping her fix up her home on Vancouver Island" throughout the pandemic.

According to the Daily Mail, the couple wed in an intimate ceremony on Christmas Eve.

"I'm exactly where I need to be -- in the arms of a man who truly loves me," Anderson told the outlet.