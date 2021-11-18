'Pam & Tommy' teaser sees infamous sex tape leaked to the world

Hulu has released the first trailer for its upcoming miniseries "Pam & Tommy."

The show will chronicle the famed tumultuous relationship between actress Pamela Anderson and rock musician Tommy Lee. The two were married from 1995-1998.

Stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan have stunned fans with their transformations into the iconic titular celebrities, making the show – and its new teaser – hotly anticipated.

The nearly two-minute teaser opens with Rand Gauthier, played by Seth Rogen, and Nick Offerman's Uncle Miltie stumbling across a sex tape made by Anderson and Lee in the 1990s.

LILY JAMES TRANSFORMS INTO PAMELA ANDERSON AS SHE’S SPOTTED BACK ON SET OF 'PAM AND TOMMY'

Gauthier shows Miltie the video as he lobs questions like "what is this?" and "who's this guy?"

Gauthier explains that they're watching a video of "the drummer from Mötley Crüe" and urges Miltie to "keep fast-forwarding" before Miltie realizes Pamela Anderson has entered the equation when she appears in the video.

LILY JAMES, SEBASTIAN STAN RECREATE PAMELA ANDERSON AND TOMMY LEE’S BEACH WEDDING

The two can be seen watching the tape, listening to Anderson and Lee moaning.

"Baby, I love you so much," Anderson can be heard saying.

"God d---. It's so private," Miltie says. "It's like we're seeing something we're not supposed to be seeing. Which is kinda what makes it so hot."

"If this thing ever got out…" he suggests, considering making a move that would change the stars' lives forever.

"Every second that passes, this tape could be spreading," says James' Anderson as she fights to get her hands on her private video.

LILY JAMES' TRANSFORMATION INTO PAMELA ANDERSON TOOK '3 TO 5 HOURS' EVERY DAY

"Baby, we will get it back," assures Stan's Lee. He later can be heard asserting that the ordeal is also "a big deal" to him because he's "on that tape, same as" Anderson.

"No, not like me at all," Anderson quips back.

The final shot of the trailer sees Anderson and Lee staring at a computer screen featuring an ad for the sex tape, which was being sold for $59.95.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"What the hell is this," the actress asks as the musician shakes his head.

"Pam & Tommy" will premiere on Hulu on Feb. 2. In addition to James, Stan, Rogen and Offerman, the miniseries also features Taylor Schilling as Gauthier's wife and comedian Andrew Dice Clay.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER