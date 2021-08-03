Lily James' transformation into Pamela Anderson took '3 to 5 hours' every day

Lily James fully committed to playing Pamela Anderson in the upcoming Hulu limited series "Pam & Tommy."

The head of the hair department, Barry Lee Moe, told Variety that that 32-year-old star would undergo "anywhere from three to five hours of hair and makeup every morning."

Moe added the series is hopefully slated to premiere in February 2021 on the streaming service.

While James plays the former "Baywatch" star, Sebastian Stan portrays her ex-husband, Motley Crue drummer, Tommy Lee.

LILY JAMES, SEBASTIAN STAN LOOK UNRECOGNIZABLE AS PAMELA ANDERSON, TOMMY LEE FOR HULU SERIES

"Sebastian is the only one who doesn’t wear a wig," Moe said of working on the show. "We had a keratin treatment done, and we colored it every few weeks."

Deadline first reported that the series will focus on their whirlwind romance, shotgun wedding, their leaked sex tape, and the legal dispute surrounding its release.

Anderson, 53, and Lee, 58, are reportedly not involved in the making of the show. The real-life couple married on February 19, 1995, after four days of knowing each other.

LILY JAMES STUNS IN ICONIC RED 'BAYWATCH' SWIMSUIT AS PAMELA ANDERSON FOR TV SERIES

The actress and rocker share two sons: Brandon Thomas, 24, and Dylan Jagger, 23.

During the marriage, Lee was arrested for spousal abuse after assaulting Anderson. He pleaded no contest and was sentenced to six months in jail. The couple divorced in 1998.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Seth Rogen is producing the project and set to play the man who stole the tape. "I, Tonya" director Craig Gillespie is helming the series written by Rob Siegel.

Other producers include Dave Franco and Evan Goldberg.