Pamela Anderson reunites with ex-husband Tommy Lee at son's fashion event

Pamela Anderson reunited with her ex-husband, Tommy Lee, for their son, Brandon Thomas Lee's, fashion event in Los Angeles.

The exes appeared friendly in photos for the launch party of Swingers Club, the 25-year-old's collaboration with Local Authority.

The "Baywatch" alum, 54, wore a strappy black dress with her trademark blonde hair in loose waves while the rocker, 59, wore jeans, a leather jacket, and a black hat.

Pamela's new husband and former bodyguard Dan Hayhurst didn't appear to be at the event but Tommy's wife Brittany Furlan, 35, was present.

The former couple's younger son, Dylan, 23, was also in attendance as well as Brandon's "The Hills: New Beginnings" costar Brody Jenner.

Pamela and Tommy married in 1995 after just four days of dating. Over the course of their tumultuous relationship, the musician served multiple months in jail for spousal abuse after pleading no contest. The two ultimately divorced in 1998.

The actress previously told People magazine in 2015 that Tommy "was the love of my life."

"There was Tommy and then there was nobody else. He was the love of my life. We had a wild and crazy beginnings that was too much for both of us," she said. "It really was love at first sight. I only knew him four days before I married him."

"I had beautiful children with him," Pamela added. "My kids are grateful to be born out of true love. Everything else I was trying to piece together."

The former Playboy star was also previously married to Jon Peters for just 12 days. They wed and split in February 2020.

"I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union. We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to reevaluate what we want from life and from one another," Anderson said in a statement provided to Fox News by her rep at the time.

"Life is a journey and love is a process," she continued. "With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process."

"Thank you for respecting our privacy," Anderson added.