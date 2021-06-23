Lily James, Sebastian Stan recreate Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s beach wedding

Lily James and Sebastian Stan are in the midst of filming the highly-anticipated Hulu biographical drama series "Pam & Tommy."

The actors, who are playing Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in the show, were snapped on the beach recreating the couple's 1995 beach wedding.

James, 32, donned a teeny-tiny white bikini and a bleach blonde wig as she and Stan, 38, ran into the ocean. His transformation into the Mötley Crüe rocker included a number of fake tattoos, facial hair, and jewelry.

In real life, Anderson, 53, and Lee, 58, married in 1995 after just four days of dating. Over the course of their tumultuous relationship, Lee served multiple months in jail for spousal abuse after pleading no contest. The two ultimately divorced in 1998.

The couple shares two sons Brandon, 25, and Dylan, 23.

The streaming service teased the TV show back in May with a first-look image.

"Here’s a peek at Pam & Tommy, coming to @Hulu," the post said. "Based on the true scandal that started it all, featuring Lily James, Sebastian Stan and @SethRogen… ready to rewind?"

Seth Rogen also shared a photo of himself in costume. On IMDb , he's credited with playing a character named Rand, who sports long, baggy denim shorts, long socks, a vertically-stripped multi-colored shirt and a curly mullet.

"My co-stars, Sebastian and Lily, are a lot cooler than I am," he joked on Twitter .

Stan shared an image of himself in character on Instagram. He was shirtless again, this time leaning against a car while making a grizzled face.

The caption contained a quote from Lee : "We don’t stop playing because we grow old, we grow old because we stop playing."

Similarly, James posted a photo of herself in character, adding a quote from Anderson : "It’s great to be blonde. With low expectations it’s very easy to surprise people."

No release date has been announced for "Pam & Tommy." The show will also star Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling and Andrew Dice Clay.

