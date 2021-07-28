Lily James transforms into Pamela Anderson as she’s spotted back on set of 'Pam and Tommy'

Lily James was recently spotted arriving on set to continue filming the upcoming Hulu series "Pam and Tommy" in Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old actress was wearing a silky long-sleeved top and matching shorts paired with classic light brown UGG boots.

James is also rocking Pamela Anderson's signature bleach blonde hair for the role. "Pam and Tommy" is a drama miniseries based on the Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee and actress Pamela Anderson.

Actor Sebastian Stan was cast as Lee.

Anderson, now 53, and Lee, now 58, married in 1995 after only knowing one another for 96 hours. Lee served multiple months in jail for spousal abuse after pleading no contest, and the two divorced in 1998.

The actress and rocker share two sons: Brandon Thomas, 24, and Dylan Jagger, 23.

"Pam and Tommy" began filming back in April. The miniseries does not have a confirmed release date, but is expected to be released sometime in 2022.

In June, James and Stan were spotted recreating Anderson and Lee's infamous beach wedding.

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.