Ozzy Osbourne says his heart is broken amid coronavirus quarantine as daughter Kelly pays him a visit

Ailing Ozzy Osbourne has been distancing himself for weeks while at home in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, and he's now revealing why the world's health crisis is breaking his heart.

Ozzy, 71, and his wife Sharon, 67, were visited by their daughter Kelly for the first time in three weeks, the 35-year-old alerted her fans on Instagram on Thursday.

A photo of the trio shows them sitting several feet away from each other around the family's backyard pool donning face masks.

"Today was the first time I got to see my parents in almost 3 weeks!!! Even though I did not get to hug them.... at this point I will take what I can get. They are doing well and are save (sic) and sound for now. Thank you so much for your continued well wishes love and support. We will get through this together, I love you all stay safe," Kelly wrote to her 2 million followers.

Along with the family snap, Kelly posted a screenshot of a text message she received from her metal legend dad, who is adorably named "Dadda" in her contacts list.

Ozzy's text to his youngest daughter reads: "It was so loverly seeing you today Toddles it breaks my heart that I couldn't give you a kiss and a hug."

Kelly arrived to her parents' home wearing a band T-shirt with her father's name and face on it, while the rocker was seated in a chair outside wearing casual attire in black pants, a T-shirt, sweatshirt and a black hat. His talk show host wife was seated feet away from him on the ground in a white shirt while cuddling their dog.

Just months ago, Ozzy called 2019 the "most painful" year of his life. He and Sharon revealed in an interview with Robin Roberts on "Good Morning America" that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

"It's PRKN 2," Sharon shared of Ozzy's diagnosis. "There's so many different types of Parkinson's; it's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. And it's -- it's like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day."

Parkinson's is a neurodegenerative disorder that typically develops slowly over years, although not all patients are affected the same. It can cause tremors, limb rigidity, gait and balance issues as well as slowness of movement. There is no known cure for the disease, but patients can seek treatment through various medications and surgery, according to the Parkinson’s Foundation.

Osbourne's diagnosis came after the singer suffered a fall in his home last year, resulting in him receiving 15 screws in his spine, which was followed by multiple hospitalizations, ultimately causing him to delay his tour.

"I'm not dying," Osbourne said in a video he shared to Twitter in October 2019. "I am recovering, it's just taking a little bit longer than everyone thought it would. I'm bored stiff of being stuck on a f-----g bed all day."

The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 540,000 globally as of Friday morning. While Ozzy's struggling with the social distance keeping him away from his loved ones, he's been updating his social media accounts to entertain his fans.

On Thursday, the "Black Sabbath" singer shared a playlist to help with "#isolation #insanity."

He also recently released new merchandise for his latest album, "Ordinary Man," which came out last month.

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.