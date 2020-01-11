Sharon Osbourne changes story about firing the assistant who retrieved art from her burning home

Sharon Osbourne stunned fans last month when she made a shocking confession on television that she fired an assistant after he risked his life to save artwork from her burning home.

Now, the 67-year-old co-host of "The Talk" is taking back what she said, claiming the story that she told on BBC's "Would I Lie To You?" in December wasn't exactly true.

During Friday's episode of the CBS show, Ozzy Osbourne's wife admitted her dramatic story was "exaggerated."

"I told a true story about a fire I had in my house," she said, People reported, referencing the fire that previously broke out in her home. "He went in, he got the paintings out. And then, just to be precocious, I said at the end of this little thing I was doing, 'Oh, and then I fired him.'"

Osbourne claimed the story was a "joke" and said she decided to tell the tale because she was "on a comedy show," according to the outlet.

However, Ozzy's wife confessed that she actually did fire the same assistant -- 15 years later.

Osbourne's original story caused a ton of backlash, with fans calling her a "horrible person" and claiming she deserved to get sued for the inappropriate axing.

In her original story, Osbourne claimed that the blaze began in her living room from festive candles. She claimed her rocker husband's "arm and half his hair" caught on fire while the assistant was asleep in the guest room.

The talk show host then demanded the assistant should "find the dogs" and "get the paintings out." After doing so, Osbourne originally claimed that the assistant was given an oxygen mask - only for her to take it from him, put it on her dog, and send him back into the blaze.