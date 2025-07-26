Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Ozzy Osbourne dead at 76, Kevin Sorbo sees Hollywood dramatically shift

Billy Joel reflects on Christie Brinkley divorce; Snoop Dogg collaborates with Zac Brown Band

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Ozzy Osbourne, Kevin Sorbo

Ozzy Osbourne died at 76 years old. Kevin Sorbo says he was the "first cancel culture victim" in Hollywood. (Getty Images)

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter.

TOP 3:

- Ozzy Osbourne dead at 76

- 'Hercules' star Kevin Sorbo claims he was 'first cancel culture victim' before it had a name

- Christie Brinkley reveals Billy Joel’s three final words to her before she left him

a split of snoop dogg and zac brown

Snoop Dogg talks about his collaboration with the Zac Brown Band. (Getty Images)

SPICY CROSSOVER - Snoop Dogg calls his country music collaboration with the Zac Brown Band ‘gangster gumbo.’

TRAGIC TIMING - Police cleared the scene moments before the 'American Idol' exec and husband were killed.

LARGER THAN LIFE - Hulk Hogan’s Hollywood era: From cult classics to reality TV fame. 

Brooke Shields and Hulk Hogan in an episode of Suddenly Susan

Hulk Hogan, who died July 24, enjoyed Hollywood success as well as wrestling fame. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

BEHIND THE SCENES - Tom Cruise's former girlfriend admits what she really thinks of him four decades after their romance.

'I BELONG TO ME' - Jessica Simpson finds new purpose, returns to music after stepping away from Los Angeles. 

FAMILY FIRST - ‘Duck Dynasty’ stars Willie and Korie Robertson say kids weren't ruined by reality show fame. 

Duck Dynasty: The Revival

‘Duck Dynasty’ stars Willie and Korie Robertson talk about how their children have been affected by life in the spotlight. (A&E Network/Bryan Tarnowski)

HUMOROUS RESPONSE - Astronomer 'temporary spokesperson' Gwyneth Paltrow answers questions in post-scandal company video. 

