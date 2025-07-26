Fox News Entertainment Newsletter: Ozzy Osbourne dead at 76, Kevin Sorbo sees Hollywood dramatically shift

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

- Ozzy Osbourne dead at 76

- 'Hercules' star Kevin Sorbo claims he was 'first cancel culture victim' before it had a name

- Christie Brinkley reveals Billy Joel’s three final words to her before she left him

SPICY CROSSOVER - Snoop Dogg calls his country music collaboration with the Zac Brown Band ‘gangster gumbo.’

TRAGIC TIMING - Police cleared the scene moments before the 'American Idol' exec and husband were killed.

LARGER THAN LIFE - Hulk Hogan’s Hollywood era: From cult classics to reality TV fame.

BEHIND THE SCENES - Tom Cruise's former girlfriend admits what she really thinks of him four decades after their romance.

'I BELONG TO ME' - Jessica Simpson finds new purpose, returns to music after stepping away from Los Angeles.

FAMILY FIRST - ‘Duck Dynasty’ stars Willie and Korie Robertson say kids weren't ruined by reality show fame.

HUMOROUS RESPONSE - Astronomer 'temporary spokesperson' Gwyneth Paltrow answers questions in post-scandal company video.

