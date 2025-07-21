Hollywood's 'first cancel culture victim' Kevin Sorbo sees industry dramatically shifting under Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kevin Sorbo considers himself to be the first victim of cancel culture since he was booted from Hollywood over a decade ago due to his conservative values.

The 66-year-old actor skyrocketed to international fame when he starred as the Greek demigod Hercules in the hit show "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys" for six seasons from 1995 to 1999.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, Sorbo discussed how the political climate is shifting in Hollywood, and he believes that the industry is open to more conservative and Christian values today because they are tired of losing out on millions of dollars.

"Well, I'm the first cancel culture victim before I knew it was a term. Hollywood booted me up a dozen years ago for things I was posting on the internet. And I looked at my age and I said, 'Oh, you guys are upset that I'm posting the truth? Is that a problem with you guys?' Because they hate the truth, and they hate anybody who's a Christian in Hollywood, anybody who is a conservative. So I'm like a double leper to them. I'm, like, kryptonite or something," Sorbo said.

The "What If…" star explained that he and his wife decided to create their own studio, Sorbo Studios, and he has been shooting at least four movies a year since saying goodbye to the industry.

"So, I'm OK with it. I mean, I hate it, but I think there's a shift. I think with Trump in office again right now, there's definitely a shift. People will hate him in front, but those people that hate him, they're gonna see their lives get better. Trust me. And Hollywood is shifting a little bit because I'm starting to get calls from the studios saying, 'Hey, there's a big thing with this stuff. So maybe send us a couple of scripts.'

"So, I'm reaching out to Netflix and Amazon with a couple of scripts that I have that aren't in your face about faith, but the messages are there," Kevin continued. "There's a positive message instead of negative ones, so I think we've reached a tipping point."

Sorbo weighed in on why Hollywood is now deciding to make a shift.

"I think people are tired of it, and Hollywood's tired of losing money, like they're going to lose another $300 million on this woke Disney movie with ‘Snow White.’ So, I think the American people are fed up, and I think they showed it in the last election as well. They said enough is enough of this stuff. So I just think it's just the pendulum swinging back and forth, right? And I think we're going back to the right side now, and I'm a believer in going right and then left," Sorbo said.

Sorbo's "What If…" was released in 2010 and will be re-released for its 15th anniversary on Aug. 5 and 7. The film starred Sorbo, Kristy Swanson, John Ratzenberger, and Debby Ryan.

The story follows Ben Walker (Sorbo), a businessman who abandoned his faith. One day, Ben wakes up living the life he was destined for — married to his college sweetheart (Swanson) and serving as a small-town pastor.

The "Hercules" star told Fox News Digital that the movie's storyline is still relevant today because it's everything "Hollywood movies don't have anymore."

"That's what Hollywood used to put out there, movies that had hope and love and laughter and redemption and faith. And, you know, Hollywood used to do a lot of these kinds of movies. And I think they're waking up a little bit now because they're losing a lot of money on this woke insanity. So let's see what happens with it. I've always loved this movie," Sorbo said.

Theaters will be showing new bonus content only available in theaters, including an exclusive filmed cast reunion and roundtable hosted by director Dallas Jenkins. Tickets for the 15th anniversary of "What If…" can be purchased on Fathom Entertainment's website.