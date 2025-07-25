‘American Idol’ exec murder: Timeline shows police left home minutes before fatal shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"American Idol" exec Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas DeLuca, narrowly missed a police presence outside their home on the day they were shot and killed by an intruder.

Kaye and DeLuca were found dead inside their home July 14 when the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) conducted a welfare check.

A friend of the couple had contacted authorities after not hearing from Kaye or DeLuca for days. The police were given access to get inside the gate by the friend, and they found signs of trouble outside. Officers broke a window to enter, and they discovered the couple shot to death.

Officers were called to the Encino home twice July 10, but NBC4 Los Angeles reported they had cleared the scene 25 minutes before Kaye and DeLuca pulled into their driveway.

Here's a timeline of the double homicide:

July 9

Robin Kaye and Thomas DeLuca attended a neighborhood safety meeting the night before the couple were killed, according to NBC4 Los Angeles.

"I had a chance to connect with Robin and Tom, sitting at the same table, for about two hours," Capt. Mike Bland admitted during a July 21 safety meeting, according to the outlet. At the second meeting, which occurred after Kaye and DeLuca were murdered, officers promised to increase patrolling in Encino-area neighborhoods.

July 10, 4:10pm:

A neighbor of Kaye and DeLuca called 911 after seeing someone climb the fence to gain access to the couple's property. The LAPD dispatched a helicopter and patrol cars.

July 10, 4:16pm:

The LAPD flight operator called dispatch to see if the person reporting the attempted break-in still had eyes on the suspect.

July 10, 4:18pm:

The LAPD dispatch said it didn't have any evidence of a forced break-in and gave the all clear. The officers then left the property, although it's unclear exactly what time the officers departed. Fox News Digital has reached out to the LAPD.

July 10, 4:43pm:

Robin Kaye and Thomas DeLuca returned home about 25 minutes after the police had left.

July 10, 4:46-4:50pm:

A second 911 call came through to the LAPD. The caller could be heard saying "someone broke into my office," and "don’t shoot me," NBC4 Los Angeles reported.

According to detectives, GPS coordinates placed the caller inside Kaye and DeLuca's home.

The LAPD responded to the Encino home after receiving two calls about a burglary. At the time, officers saw no signs of forced entry.

"The house is fortified. It has 7, 8-foot-high walls with metal spikes that are welded onto the tips of the walls there. The vehicle gate was closed, also spiked. They had no means of entering via gate code like they did on the date of the welfare check," LAPD Lt. Guy Golan previously told Fox News Digital about the July 10 response.

"They did request a flyover by our airship, which did happen," he added. "There were no signs of forced entry during this flyover. And, again, that the suspect entered the property without force and entry. So, there were no signs of burglary. And regarding what evidence there was in the front porch, it was not visible by air due to the foyer having a kind of a cover over it there at the front of the house. So, the airship was not able to see what the officers observed during the welfare check."

July 14, 2:30pm:

Kaye and DeLuca were found dead inside their home after a friend called police for a welfare check.

Investigators believe the suspect scaled a fence to gain access to the home and was able to enter through an unlocked door. Golan previously told Fox News Digital police believe the suspect was inside the house for about 30 minutes when the victims returned home, and a violent struggle took place. Kaye and Deluca died of their injuries, and the suspect fled on foot.

July 15:

A suspect, identified as 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian, was arrested in the double homicide.

July 17:

Boodarian was charged July 17 with the murders of Kaye and DeLuca and appeared for the first time in a Southern California court.

The 22-year-old was charged with two counts of murder and one count of first-degree burglary. Special circumstances were also filed with respect to the murders, Deputy District Attorney Hilary Williams said outside the Van Nuys courthouse. Boodarian remained hidden behind a door in the courtroom during the hearing.

He could face life without the possibility of parole or death, according to Williams.

July 21:

On Monday, July 21, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman revealed new details during a town hall meeting.

Hochman said Boodarian gave his name when he called 911 July 10. This call led detectives to track him down after the discovery of the deceased July 14. He also alleged Boodarian shot the couple with their gun.

"As this remains an active investigation and pending court matter, we are unable to share additional details at this time," a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office told Fox News Digital.

Encino residents gathered at a town hall meeting to discuss concerns over rising crime in the area.

"This murder could have been avoided," Heather Michaels from the Encino Neighborhood Council said, according to Fox11. "The community feels unsafe. They are frightened. A lot of the elderly don’t even want to come out of their homes."

Authorities noted they have increased patrolling in the Encino area between 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.