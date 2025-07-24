Hulk Hogan’s Hollywood era: From cult classics to reality TV fame

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hulk Hogan carved out a career for himself in Hollywood after making a name for himself in the wrestling ring.

The WWE star, who died Thursday at age 71, starred in a mix of action films, family comedies and reality TV hits that cemented his place as a true pop culture icon.

Hogan was rushed to the hospital after medics responded to a call from his Clearwater, Florida, home about a cardiac arrest.

PRO WRESTLING ICON HULK HOGAN DEAD AT 71

Here's a look back at his iconic Hollywood roles, from "Rocky III" to "Hogan Knows Best."

‘Rocky III’

Hulk Hogan made his acting debut in 1982 alongside Sylvester Stallone in "Rocky III." He portrayed the wrestling champion of the world, Thunderlips. In the film, Hogan took part in a major exhibition match opposite Stallone.

Stallone recalled filming the movie in a tribute to Hogan.

"I had the pleasure of meeting this brilliant personality and showman when he was 26 years old," Stallone wrote on Instagram. "He was absolutely wonderful and his amazing skill made ‘Rocky’ three incredibly special. My heart breaks. I think that he’s gone…"

‘No Holds Barred'

In 1989, Hulk Hogan landed his first lead role in the film "No Holds Barred." Hogan starred as Rip Thomas in the action-packed drama directed by Thomas J. Wright.

WATCH HULK HOGAN PRESENTS: REAL AMERICAN FREESTYLE

Mr. Nanny

Hulk Hogan later took on a new persona in family comedy.

He starred in the 1993 film "Mr. Nanny" as Sean Armstrong. In the movie, Hogan portrayed a retired pro wrestler who takes on the role of bodyguard and ends up becoming a nanny for two mischievous children.

Hulk Hogan as himself

On top of his lead acting roles, Hulk Hogan often appeared as himself. The WWE star made cameos in a handful of films.

In "Gremlins 2: The New Batch," Hogan made a cameo appearance as himself when he breaks the fourth wall to get the movie back on track.

Hogan also appeared as himself in "Muppets from Space." Portraying his own wrestling persona, Hogan was called in to flush Rizzo the Rat down a tube into a rat testing facility.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

‘Little Hercules’

Hulk Hogan's final lead movie role was in the 2009 film "Little Hercules."

Hogan portrayed Zeus in the fantasy adventure movie. The motion picture was a modern-day take on the "Hercules" classic, in which the Greek hero travels from Mount Olympus to Earth to experience mortal life in Los Angeles.

‘Hogan Knows Best’

Hogan's fans got to see a different side of the pro wrestler when his movie career blossomed to include reality TV. Hogan's show, "Hogan Knows Best," aired from 2005 until 2007.

At the time, Hogan was married to Linda Hogan. The couple had two kids, Brooke and Nick.

"Hogan Knows Best" documented Hogan's relationship with his family along with his journey to return to the ring for SummerSlam 2006. He wanted fans to see the softer side of the wrestling hero they had burned into their memory.

"People are locked into this one-dimensional view that Hulk Hogan is just a wrestler with a bald head that screams and body-slams people," Hogan said in an early episode. "[They] don't realize that I go to soccer games, play frisbee, watch ‘The Lion King’ and start crying."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Hollywood tributes poured in shortly after Hogan's death was revealed.

Brooke Shields took to Instagram to remember the wrestling pro.

"Rest easy, Hulk. This moment and his entire guest episode on ‘Suddenly Susan’ was a true highlight. Sending love to all of his loved ones today."

Mario Lopez admitted being starstruck by Hogan, writing: "Grew up running wild like a true Hulkamaniac. The only celebrity I’ve ever been truly starstruck by when I met. Hearing about Hulk Hogan’s passing hits deep – feels like a piece of my childhood is gone. The bandana, the flex, the leg drop, the larger-than-life energy… he was the superhero for so many of us. Rest easy brother… Forever a legend."

Lee Greenwood said, "Our hearts are with the Hogan family, the millions of fans, and friends across the world as we mourn this heartbreaking loss. #HulkHogan." He shared two photos of himself with Hogan.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.