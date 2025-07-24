Snoop Dogg calls country music collaboration with the Zac Brown Band a ‘gangster gumbo’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Snoop Dogg has joined forces with the Zac Brown Band for a new collaboration the rap icon described as "gangster gumbo."

On July 18, Snoop Dogg and the Zac Brown Band released their country-rap song, "Let It Run." During the Zac Brown Band's Los Angeles concert July 21, Snoop Dogg made a surprise appearance, and the artists gave the first live performance of "Let It Run" while also filming part of the music video for the track.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, Snoop Dogg, who recently teamed up with Raising Cane's for a new campaign, recalled how the band enlisted him for the unexpected country-rap mashup.

"They reached out to me when they played me the record. The record was so, so right up my alley, so it was an easy go-to, and I'm a fan of Zac," Snoop Dogg, 53, said of the band's founding member, Zac Brown. "So, you know, that's what we do. We collaborate, we make things happen in music and we put people together that deserve each other. And that's what the world is on right now as far as when it comes to music.

"There's no such thing as just one genre," the "Drop It Like It's Hot" hitmaker said. "It's about crossing hands and bringing everybody together through music."

Snoop Dogg, best known for pioneering West Coast hip-hop, also explained his approach to blending his musical style with the Zac Brown Band's Southern sound.

"I stay me," he told Fox News Digital. "I stay me at all times. And I think that's what is appealing about it. That when I am called on, they, they call on me to be me and not for me to try to convert my style into theirs, but to put my style with theirs so that we can make some gangster gumbo."

In addition to Brown, the Zac Brown Band features members Jimmy De Martini, John Driskell Hopkins, Coy Bowles, Chris Fryar, Daniel de los Reyes, Matt Mangano, Clay Cook and Caroline Jones. "Let It Run," a laid-back ballad that celebrates cannabis culture, will appear on the Zac Brown Band's upcoming album, "Love & Fear."

The album, which will debut Dec. 5, is the band's first new record in four years.

While speaking with Fox News Digital, Snoop Dogg pointed out "Let It Run" was not his first foray into the country genre. The new single is the second country song that Snoop Dogg has released this year.

"I got one with Ern," Snoop Dogg said, referring to country music singer-songwriter Ernest. "It's called ‘Gettin’ Gone.' We just dropped that with my boy Ern. I shot a video in Nashville for that.

"But I've been doing that," he added. "Like, I got records with Willie Nelson from way back in the day. So, this is what I do."

Snoop Dogg and Nelson first collaborated in 2008 when the 92-year-old country icon was featured on the rapper's song, "My Medicine," which appeared on his ninth studio album, "Ego Trippin." In 2011, the two teamed up again for the single "Superman." Snoop Dogg was also featured on Nelson's 2012 song, "Roll Me Up and Smoke When I Die."

That same year, Snoop Dogg along with Nelson, Kris Kristofferson and Jamey Johnson received a CMA nomination in the vocal event of the year category for "Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die."

In April 2023, the duo gave a surprise performance of "Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die" during Nelson's star-studded 90th birthday celebration at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

During a 2012 interview with The Associated Press, Snoop Dogg opened up about his friendship with Nelson and his experience with country music.

"When I first met him, you would think he was a hip-hop artist because he showed love to me as if I was in his world and I never made country music or none of that. But he understood who I was," Snoop Dogg said.

"And it drove me to make country music," he continued. "I made a couple of country records and was a part of his album and went to the Country Music Awards and worked with Brad Paisley, went to Johnny Cash's house.

"I was getting heavy into it and finding country music is a form of hip-hop music," Snoop Dogg added. "It's the same thing. We're the same people. Don't let the rhythm fool you. It's the same game."

In 2008, Snoop Dogg appeared on Paisley's album, "Play." The rapper was featured on Trace Adkins' 2021 song, "So Do the Neighbors." Last year, Snoop Dogg teamed up with Keith Urban for "Roll With It," a song that was included in the soundtrack of the animated movie "Garfield."

Snoop Dogg has also spoken out about his interest in working with country legend Dolly Parton. During a 2024 news conference, Snoop Dogg told reporters, "I’d love to do a song with Dolly Parton, can you hook that up?

"She brings it."

Aside from country, Snoop Dogg has dabbled in R&B, soul, rock, reggae, gospel and electronic dance music. During his interview with Fox News Digital, Snoop Dogg shared his thoughts on cross-genre collaborations.

"Music is music," he said. "It's the universal language of all people. And if it feels good to you, it must be good for you. And anytime you collaborate with somebody, it's the feeling that you get when you hear the record, when you make the record and when you release the record.

"So, it's all of those above and then those in between."

The "Gin and Juice" rapper's latest non-musical collaboration is with the fast-food chain Raising Cane's. Snoop Dogg is the face of Raising Cane's ad campaign for the 16th year of its trademark Chicken Finger Day holiday on July 27.

On Chicken Finger Day, Raising Cane's customers will receive a free chicken finger for every box combo they purchase.

According to a press release, Snoop Dogg is "stepping in to help make sure fans don’t miss a beat, rolling up in a Cadillac sleigh, swapping "ho ho ho" for a laidback "yo yo yo" to help deliver chicken fingers in a Christmas-in-July-themed ad spot running nationwide.

"The legendary rapper and pop culture icon will also appear on billboards and in-restaurant signage, bringing a little extra flavor and a whole lot of chicken fingers to Raising Cane’s signature holiday," the press release added.

While speaking with Fox News Digital, Snoop Dogg explained that he decided to take part in the campaign due to his love of the chain and his longtime friendship with Raising Cane's founder and CEO Todd Graves.

"I like chicken fingers, and Todd Graves was a good friend of mine," Snoop Dogg said. "And when he decided to make it a real holiday, it was only fitting. It was only right.

"I've been down with him for many years and associated with him and just love his brand, love the restaurants, and it just made sense to do something for something that's a part of my get down," he added.

"I order this every day, all day."

Snoop Dogg told Fox News Digital that personal order at Raising Cane's is "unorthodox."

"I'm Snoop Dogg. I got my own order," he said. "Send me 17 strips with two fries and a whole bunch of ketchup with lemonade. It ain't even on the menu. It's just, that's how I get it."

The rapper explained he and Graves worked together to develop the concept for the Christmas in July-themed ad. Snoop Dogg previously guest-starred on Graves' Discovery+ series, "Restaurant Recovery," and the restaurantuer's A&E show, "Secret Sauce."

"Me and Todd Graves wanted to do something that could really make a difference and feel good and be fun too at the same time," Snoop Dogg said. "So, me in the Santa Claus spirit, riding around in my sleigh, but my sleigh is an old-school car to represent who I am and just dropping gifts on people around the whole world from the sky. You know what I'm saying? Just keeping the spirit alive.

"It's a fun-filled situation anytime you're at Raising Cane's," he added. "It is a great restaurant. So, we wanted to make sure that the commercial would depict that as well."