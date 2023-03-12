Olivia Wilde turns heads at Oscars party in leather bra
Actress Olivia Wilde dared to bare at the Vanity Fair party
Olivia Wilde's Oscars ensemble left little to the imagination.
The "Don't Worry Darling" director opted to leave her shirt at home and showed off a tiny black bra while walking the red carpet at the Vanity Fair party Sunday night in Hollywood.
Wilde slipped into a white, one-sleeved jumpsuit which was cut across her top-half to reveal a delicate, strappy top.
Sofia Vergara stepped out wearing a sparkling strapless number with husband Joe Manganiello.
Jennifer Coolidge, who won an Emmy for her "The White Lotus" role, rocked a long black dress with her signature blonde tresses.