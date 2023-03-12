Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Olivia Wilde turns heads at Oscars party in leather bra

Actress Olivia Wilde dared to bare at the Vanity Fair party

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Olivia Wilde's Oscars ensemble left little to the imagination.

The "Don't Worry Darling" director opted to leave her shirt at home and showed off a tiny black bra while walking the red carpet at the Vanity Fair party Sunday night in Hollywood.

Wilde slipped into a white, one-sleeved jumpsuit which was cut across her top-half to reveal a delicate, strappy top.

OSCARS RED CARPET 2023: HOLLYWOOD STARS DARE TO BARE IN SHEER AND CUTOUT GOWNS

Olivia Wilde rocked a daring leather bra with a white jumpsuit at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Olivia Wilde rocked a daring leather bra with a white jumpsuit at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. (Getty Images)

Sofia Vergara stepped out wearing a sparkling strapless number with husband Joe Manganiello.

TOM CRUISE SKIPS OSCARS, BUT LADY GAGA WILL PERFORM ‘TOP GUN: MAVERICK’ SONG

Jennifer Coolidge, who won an Emmy for her "The White Lotus" role, rocked a long black dress with her signature blonde tresses.

Olivia Wilde wears revealing white dress to the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Olivia Wilde wears revealing white dress to the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Getty Images)

Tracy Wright is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to tracy.wright@fox.com.

Trending