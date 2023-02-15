Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis' former nanny sues, claiming 'late-night' emotional convos led to anxiety, stress

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are being sued by their former nanny.

Ericka Genaro filed a wrongful termination lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday morning, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital. The nanny argued that working in the household during the beginning of the couple's split led to "unbearable" anxiety.

Genaro worked for Sudeikis and Wilde between 2018 and 2021. She was the nanny employed by the former couple during their reported split in 2020. Following the couple's break-up, Genaro began suffering from anxiety and depression after Wilde "abruptly" left the home and Sudeikis began "leaning" on her for emotional support.

"Wilde's sudden absence from the home had an adverse consequence on its emotional state, including Sudeikis leaning on the presence of Plaintiff for support."

Genaro also claimed her role as the kids' caretaker "increased exponentially" as she was expected to take on duties typically done by Wilde now that the actress was not living in the home.

At this time, Sudeikis would often "seemingly require" Genaro to stay up late after the children had gone to sleep to have conversations about his relationship with Wilde, according to Genaro.

Sudeikis and Wilde eventually agreed to participate in group therapy with the nanny after news of their split hit the media. After being referred to an osteopath by the therapist for physical pain due to stress and anxiety, the nanny was instructed to observe three days of "radio silence" from Sudeikis and Wilde, according to the court documents.

After being informed of the three days of silence by the therapist, Sudeikis requested to speak to the nanny immediately. In an attempt to follow the osteopath's recommendation, Genaro told the "Ted Lasso" star she couldn't speak to him.

Genaro claimed in the court documents that Sudeikis "terminated her on the spot."

"Plaintiff is informed and believes, and thereon alleges, her termination was because of her disability of anxiety/depression, and for seeking the reasonable accommodation of a three-day leave of absence for same," the documents state.

Genaro is suing for "loss of earnings, deferred compensation, and other employment benefits" along with "prejudgment interest on lost wages and benefits."

The former nanny is also seeking compensation for "reasonable medical expenses" and legal fees.

This isn't the first time the former nanny has made headlines regarding her relationship with Sudeikis and Wilde. Genaro gave an interview to the Daily Mail in October in which she spoke about the couple's split.

The interview was slammed as "false and scurrilous" by Widle and Sudeikis at the time.

"As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly," the former couple shared in a joint statement to Fox News Digital.

"Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone," the statement concluded.

Representatives for Sudeikis shared the same statement when reached for comment regarding the new lawsuit.

Wilde and Sudeikis first began dating in 2011 and became engaged in 2013. It's been reported that the two ended their engagement in November 2020. In April 2021, Sudeikis served Wilde custody papers while she was speaking on-stage at CinemaCon.

A judge later decided that the childrens' home state was California and dismissed Sudeikis' petition to keep Otis and Daisy in New York.

Following her relationship with Sudeikis, Wilde was romantically linked to Harry Styles. The two met while filming "Don't Worry Darling." They reportedly called it quits in November 2022 after nearly two years of dating.

