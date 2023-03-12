Oscars red carpet 2023: Hollywood stars dare to bare in sheer and cutout gowns

Fashion came first for Oscar nominees on Sunday night ahead of the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, and the stars were not afraid to show some skin.

Jamie Lee Curtis rocked a sheer Dolce & Gabbana sparkling gown while walking the red carpet with her husband, Christopher Guest.

"It's a beautiful movie. The fact that this movie brought me to the Oscars … it's just extraordinary," she said of "Everything Everywhere All at Once." Curtis later earned an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, and her co-star Michelle Yeoh is nominated for Best Actress.

Rihanna, fresh from her Super Bowl performance, showed off her growing baby bump in a sheer turtleneck Alaïa ensemble with a leather bustier wrapped into a skirt. Rihanna is nominated for an Academy Award and is set to perform "Lift Me Up," the ballad from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

The "Umbrella" singer completed her chocolate brown ensemble with Moussaieff High Jewellery's diamond drop earrings and matching brown and white diamond rings.

Mindy Kaling, a presenter at the ceremony, simply stunned wearing a white Vera Wang dress with a faux corset baring her abs and above-the-elbow gloves.

Lady Gaga rocked a sheer Versace dress before performing her song from "Top Gun: Maverick."

Vanessa Hudgens, who hosted the pre-show, looked glamorous wearing vintage Chanel. Danielle Priano gave Hudgens a timeless, elegant updo finished with Big SexyHair and a velvet bow.

Sofia Carson, who will sing the Oscar-nominated song "Applause," stepped out wearing Giambattista Valli chiffon gown with a gorgeous Chopard necklace. "Applause" was written by Diane Warren, which marks her 14th Oscar nomination.

Salma Hayek went for her favorite designer, Gucci, and wore a halter-necked dress with orange sequins and a keyhole cut-out.

Angela Bassett stood out from the crowd in a vibrant purple Moschino dress. Bassett is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

Florence Pugh opted to wear a tight black skirt with her strapless Valentino ensemble. The "Don't Worry Darling" actress swept up her blonde hair into a classic updo and added a touch of bling with a statement diamond necklace.

Cara Delevingne brought the extreme glamour wearing a stunning red Eli Saab gown with a massive bow and thigh-high slit. She added even more glitz with a $1 million Bulgari snake necklace and went with classic individual lashes from Ardell Beauty.

"Avatar: The Way of Water" star Sigourney Weaver sported a glittering gold Givenchy dress.

Michelle Williams wore Chanel Couture which featured a strapless sparkling gown and a sheer cape.

Michelle Yeoh looked ethereal wearing a Dior Haute Couture gown with a feathered and tulle train. She was adorned with a diamond Moussaieff hairpiece to match a necklace and earrings.

Oscar-winner Halle Berry stunned wearing a figure-hugging white dress with gold floral designs.

"Top Gun: Maverick" star Jennifer Connelly rocked a black Louis Vuitton dress with a rhinestone collar.

Ana de Armas mirrored her "Blonde" character wearing a fitted sparkling gown for the champagne colored carpet.

Nicole Kidman showed some leg in an Armani Privé gown with massive floral appliques along her shoulder and hip.

Andi Macdowell exuded elegance wearing a black gown with a diamond tennis bracelet.

Oscar nominee Cate Blanchett swept her hair back and wore a bright blue dress with a black skirt.

Kate Hudson attended the Academy Awards wearing a glittering dress adorned with massive sequins and stones.

Austin Butler looked sharp wearing a black tuxedo with a bow-tie as he walked the red carpet.

Allison Williams' nude Giambattista Valli dress was embroidered with pink floral appliques to match a sweeping coat.

Brendan Fraser sported a dapper ensemble for his walk into the Dolby Theatre on Sunday. He later won the Academy Award for his role in "The Whale."

Ke Huy Quan and wife Echo joked around on the red carpet. Ke later won best supporting actor for "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

Emily Blunt kept things simple in a white, figure-hugging dress and a pair of pink earrings.

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the show for the third time, and his first time since 2018.