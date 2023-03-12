Expand / Collapse search
Tom Cruise skips Oscars, but Lady Gaga will perform 'Top Gun: Maverick' song

'Top Gun: Maverick' is nominated for six Oscars

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Tom Cruise is missing from Oscars night due to his work schedule.

"Top Gun: Maverick" is nominated for six awards, but Cruise, 60, won't be there to accept any if the film wins as he's in the United Kingdom filming "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part II," Fox News Digital can confirm.

The film has been nominated for best picture, writing, film editing, sound, music and visual effects and was featured heavily in the award ceremony's opening movie montage.

The actor's co-stars appeared on the red carpet ahead of the award show and confirmed his absence.

While Tom Cruise will be absent from the 2023 Oscars ceremony, Lady Gaga will perform "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick."

While Tom Cruise will be absent from the 2023 Oscars ceremony, Lady Gaga will perform "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick." (Getty Images)

Tom Cruise played Maverick in the 1986 movie "Top Gun" and reprised his role in the sequel.

Tom Cruise played Maverick in the 1986 movie "Top Gun" and reprised his role in the sequel. (CBS)

Jennifer Connelly starred alongside Tom Cruise in the highly successful film "Top Gun: Maverick" as Penny Benjamin.

Jennifer Connelly starred alongside Tom Cruise in the highly successful film "Top Gun: Maverick" as Penny Benjamin. (Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images)

"He's off doing TC things that make TC, TC," Charles Parnell told "Entertainment Tonight." "Working while other people are playing, stunting while other people are sleeping and saving the movie industry while people are fretting."

While Cruise is away filming, Lady Gaga has decided to attend the Oscars, which heavily featured "Top Gun: Maverick" in the show's opening number.

Producers said just days before that Gaga’s schedule on the "Joker" sequel would keep her from performing, but apparently a change after their remarks allowed the performance’s addition to the show.

A person close to the production with knowledge of the performance confirmed Sunday afternoon that the pop superstar will sing "Hold My Hand," the Oscar-nominated original song from "Top Gun: Maverick."

Lady Gaga is nominated for best song at the 95th Academy Awards for her song, "Hold My Hand," featured in "Top Gun: Maverick."

Lady Gaga is nominated for best song at the 95th Academy Awards for her song, "Hold My Hand," featured in "Top Gun: Maverick." (Getty Images)

The "Top Gun: Maverick" cast poses for a photo.

The "Top Gun: Maverick" cast poses for a photo. (David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)

All the songs nominated for best original song will be performed live during the Oscars ceremony.

If "Top Gun: Maverick" wins best picture, expect producer Jerry Bruckheimer to accept the award.

Jay Ellis, who portrays Lt. Reuben "Payback" Fitch, told ET he will be "storming the stage" if the film takes home the night's biggest award.

"Listen, for us to just be here is absolutely amazing, and if we're fortunate enough to get our name called tonight, it's going to be a very loud group," Ellis added. "I'm just going to tell you right now – we're all here."

"It's going to be a very loud group," he continued. "We all have our own way of celebrating, and you know they're going to definitely cut to commercial after us. It's going to be a hard cut."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

