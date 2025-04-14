'1923' star Brandon Sklenar hits back at internet trolls who called him a 'Walmart Glen Powell'

Brandon Sklenar is not afraid to respond to his haters.

While promoting his latest movie, "Drop," the 34-year-old actor appeared alongside his co-star, Meghann Fahy, in an Instagram video for MTV, in which they gave dating advice.

Per People magazine, one Instagram user took to the comments section to call Sklenar a "Wallmart [sic] Glen Powell," to which he jokingly replied, "Who doesn’t love a bargain?"

"Drop" stars Fahy as Violet, a widowed mother who agrees to go on a first date with Sklenar's character, Henry, after the two began talking on a dating app. What promises to be a great night turns into a nightmare, when Violet starts receiving messages asking her to kill her date and threatening to kill her son if she refuses.

"It’s what I love to watch when I’m home, not alone, but when I’m at home with my lady; we like to watch a lot of horror movies," Sklenar told Women's Wear Daily in a new interview. "I love campy horror movies. I’ll watch really bad horror movies just because I love them, art house movies, whatever. I just love going on those rides."

Sklenar first broke out onto the scene with his portrayal of Spencer Dutton in the "Yellowstone" prequel series, "1923." He later garnered widespread recognition when he starred as Atlas in the August 2024 film, "It Ends with Us."

While the movie brought in over $300 million at the global box office, much of the buzz surrounding the film revolves around the lawsuits between its two stars, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, who also directed the movie.

Lively filed a formal complaint of sexual harassment, retaliation and emotional distress against Baldoni and film producer Jamey Heath in December, after which Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, accusing them of civil extortion and defamation.

When asked where he stood in the feud between his two former co-stars during an appearance on "CBS Mornings" in February 2025, Sklenar told anchor Gayle King "I’m team ‘It Ends With Us.'"

"I just want people to remember why we made the movie in the first place and what it stands for," he said. "Just keeping the focus on that. That movie meant so much to me. I have someone very close to me in my life who’s gone through what Lily (Lively's character) is going through on the front lines helping her navigate her through that space … One of the reasons that me doing that film gave her the strength to change her life."

"It’s unfortunate that things get taken away from what the ethos of that thing is and get convoluted and I just wanna remind people of why that thing exists in the first place," he added.

The trial between Lively and Baldoni is scheduled to begin in March 2026.