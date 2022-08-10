Olivia Newton-John's husband John Easterling pays tribute to late 'Grease' star

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Olivia Newton-John's husband John Easterling is speaking out about the late "Grease" star's death, releasing a statement on Newton-John's official social media accounts on Wednesday.

Easterling wrote about the love they shared and how it always came easy for them.

"Our love for each other transcends our understanding. Every day we expressed our gratitude for this love that could be so deep, so real, so natural. We never had to ‘work’ on it," Easterling wrote. "We were in awe of this great mystery and accepted the experience of our love as past, present and forever."

He shared with fans about the actress' caring nature and how she was able to lift people up through her music and how she was able to have "the spirit, the humor, and the will power to move things into the light" even in her hardest moments.

"At Olivia’s deepest essence she was a healer using her mediums of song, of words, of touch," he explained. "She was the most courageous woman I’ve ever known. Her bandwidth for genuinely caring for people, for nature and all creatures almost eclipses what is humanely possible."

Easterling concluded by thanking everyone for the outpouring of love and support they have shown since her passing.

Newton-John died at her ranch in Southern California on the morning of Aug. 8, after a 30-year public battle with breast cancer, after first being diagnosed in 1992. Throughout her long battle with the disease, she underwent a partial mastectomy, chemotherapy and breast reconstruction ultimately being diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in 2020.

Her husband announced her death on her social media accounts, calling her "a symbol of triumphs and hope" as she continuously shared her journey with the disease and even starting a foundation geared towards researching plant medicine and cancer called the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund.

Since her passing, celebrities and fans have flooded social media with tributes to the legend, including her daughter Chloe Lattanzi and her "Grease" co-star John Travolta.

Lattanzi posted a series of photos featuring her with her mother throughout her childhood and as an adult, choosing not to include a caption and letting the photos speak for themselves. A day later, Lattanzi posted a never-before-seen video of the two of them singing "Window in the Wall," a song they released together in 2021.

"You are my lighthouse mama. My safe place. My heart space," Lattanzi wrote. "It has been my honor and continues to be my honor to be your baby and best friend. You are an angel on earth and everyone touched by you has been blessed. I love you forever my life giver, my teacher, my mama."

Travolta took to Instagram to honor his co-star and friend, saying she made his life so much better and made an incredible impact on the world. He went on to say he loved her from the second he first saw her.

"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much," Travolta wrote. "We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"

Newton-John became a household name in the 1970s, after starring as Sandy Olsson in "Grease." She was able to show off her musical and acting talents in the film, and she instantly won the hearts of fans.