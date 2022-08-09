Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Collector Cars
Published

Famous 'Grease' car signed by Olivia Newton-John up for auction

Hell's Chariot was featured in the film's iconic racing scene

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 8/8 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 8/8

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

It is a piece of Hollywood memorabilia that has new meaning.

One of the famous cars from the film "Grease" is coming up for auction at the Mecum Auctions event in Monterey, California, on August 20.

The black custom 1949 Mercury known as "Hell's Chariot" was raced by the villain, Crater Face, against Danny Zuko's "Greased Lightning" down the Los Angeles River culvert in one of the film's most iconic scenes.

The vehicle was built by legendary movie car designer Eddie Paul, who chopped the top off of a Mercury coupe to create the menacing hot rod, with its classic flames and a set of razor hubcaps that were used to tear through Zuko's Ford during the race.

AN OLD PONTIAC TRANS AM JUST SOLD FOR $440,000. HERE'S WHY

Hell's Chariot was built from a 1949 Mercury coupe.

Hell's Chariot was built from a 1949 Mercury coupe. (Mecum Auctions)

The car later made appearances in the movies "Streets of Fire" and "Used Cars" before fading into obscurity.

HERE'S HOW MUCH TIM ALLEN'S OLD CUSTOM CADILLAC IS WORTH

The car has been fully restored.

The car has been fully restored. (Mecum Auctions)

It was rediscovered just over a decade ago at a car shop in Huntington Beach in worn and weathered condition and purchased by its current owner, Dave DeSure, who had it authenticated by Paul and restored to its onscreen appearance.

The vehicle appears as it did in the film.

The vehicle appears as it did in the film. (Mecum Auctions)

The car has since been used in several advertising campaigns and was featured in the opening sequence of "Grease Live!" on Fox in 2016.

Olivia Newton-John was paraded through Las Vegas in it on the way to her 2014 residency at the Flamingo hotel.

Olivia Newton-John was paraded through Las Vegas in it on the way to her 2014 residency at the Flamingo hotel. (David Becker/WireImage)

Prior to that, it paraded "Grease" star Olivia Newton-John through Las Vegas to the opening night event for her residency at the Flamingo hotel.

Newton-John and "Grease" director Randal Kleiser autographed the dashboard.

Newton-John and "Grease" director Randal Kleiser autographed the dashboard. (Mecum Auctions)

Newton-John put her signature on the car alongside director Randal Kleiser's autograph on the dashboard, where it remains today.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The car was consigned to the Mecum event months before Newton-John's death on August 8 and was given a pre-auction estimate of $600,000 to $750,000.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos