Olivia Newton-John’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi honors late 'Grease' star with emotional tribute

Olivia Newton-John’s only daughter is mourning the loss of the beloved singer.



The Grammy-winning superstar passed away on Monday at her southern California ranch, her husband John Easterling confirmed on Instagram and Facebook. She was 73.



Chloe Lattanzi also took to social media, where she shared a series of sweet photos featuring herself and the late "Grease" star from over the years. One of the heartfelt snapshots was a smiling selfie of mother and daughter.



While the post wasn’t captioned, the 36-year-old shared a photo of the pair just three days ago. Newton-John is seen beaming as she stands proudly next to her daughter.

"I worship this woman," Lattanzi captioned that post. "My mother. My best friend."



In May 2017, Newton-John revealed that she was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer that had spread to her back. In 2021, she described how Lattanzi was been by her side.



"I’m so lucky to still be doing all these things," Newton-John told People magazine about attending Lattanzi’s wedding and releasing a single with her called "Window in the Wall."



"I don’t think I imagined living this long!" she said. "I feel very blessed."

The outlet revealed that while both women have always been close, their bond only grew stronger while they quarantined in California together during the coronavirus pandemic. While Lattanzi later moved to Portland, Oregon, she revealed in late July that she had moved back to be near her mother.



"I worked my whole life, and the longest period I can remember being home was my pregnancy with Chloe and the first year or two of her life," Newton-John reflected. "So it’s been wonderful reconnecting with my baby. She is my reason to be."



In 2016, Lattanzi opened up to the outlet about what it was like growing up with Newton-John.



"As a kid, I wasn’t paying attention to her as a celebrity," she explained. "She’s my mom, you know? Like, she takes me to school. I think as I’ve gotten older, that’s when I got to listening to her music. I did a re-imagining of ‘Magic’ because I loved it so much."

From 1973 to 1983, Newton-John was among the world’s most popular entertainers. She had 14 top 10 singles just in the U.S., won four Grammys, starred with John Travolta in "Grease" and with Gene Kelly in "Xanadu." The fast-stepping Travolta-Newton-John duet, "You’re the One That I Want," was one of the era’s biggest songs and has sold more than 15 million copies.



"Physical," the bouncy, R-rated smash released in 1981, was No. 1 for 10 weeks and was named Billboard’s song of the year despite being banned by some radio stations. An aerobics-friendly promotional clip, filmed in the early years of MTV, won a Grammy for best video.



Newton-John’s recent albums included "Stronger Than Before," holiday collaboration with Travolta "This Christmas," and the autobiographical "Gaia: One Woman’s Journey," inspired by her battle with cancer and by the loss of her father.



She is survived by her husband, daughter Lattanzi, sister Sarah Newton-John, brother Toby Newton-John and several nieces and nephews.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.