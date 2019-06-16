Olivia Jade spotted with ex-boyfriend amid college admissions scandal

Olivia Jade was spotted with her ex-boyfriend Jackson Guthy a month after their split.

A witness told Us Weekly that the beleaguered YouTube starlet and her musician beau appeared quite friendly and were "carefree and laughing," while a second source added that Olivia Jade, 19, and Guthy, 23, “run in the same circles and still share a lot of mutual friends.” The former couple are reportedly not back together.

The pair reportedly broke up about a month ago in part due to Olivia Jade's family's alleged role in the college admissions scandal.

Though Guthy tried to be supportive during the ordeal, it got difficult. “Jackson broke up with Olivia because it was all getting to be too much for him,” a source previously told the outlet. “It wasn’t necessarily affecting his career, but the fact that he couldn’t be seen out in public with Olivia was difficult.”

Olivia Jade's famous parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, were accused of paying $500,000 to admissions scam mastermind William "Rick" Singer to get the girls recruited onto the USC crew team despite neither girl being a coxswain. Olivia Jade and sister Isabella's statuses at the college were put on hold amid an internal investigation into the admissions scam.

Loughlin, 54, and Giannulli, 55, pleaded not guilty to all charges and were hit with additional counts of conspiracy and money laundering; if convicted, they each face up to 40 years behind bars.

Beauty vlogger Olivia Jade lost several endorsement deals after her parents' arrests and has reportedly been estranged from Loughlin and Giannulli since the scandal broke. She was also reported. to have moved out of her family's home in Bel Air, Calif., and insiders have said she's eager to back to USC.