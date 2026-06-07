Morgan Wallen fires back at 'nonsense' rumors he left Pittsburgh before his show was officially canceled

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Morgan Wallen has no time for "nonsense" rumors.

On Saturday, the country star — who was reportedly forced to cancel his Pittsburgh show on Saturday due to poor weather conditions — took to Instagram to address online speculation that he dipped out of town before local officials confirmed the cancellation.

"This morning, my team walked on my bus and told me they had been consulting with local officials and that I should cancel my show in Pittsburgh tonight and I said, ‘Why?’" said in the video posted to his Instagram Stories.

"They said that there was going to be strong winds in the area, and I said, ‘OK.’ So, that is what I did and that was the information I had in the moment, and I trusted my team," he continued. "I understand that wind hasn't gotten to Pittsburgh yet ... The truth of the matter is, I have a large stage that, in those conditions, could become fatal to a lot of folks around it. So, I did the best I could with the information I had in that moment."

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"I’ve been seeing a lot of nonsense about me that is simply not true, and I just wanted to clear the air," he added. "I think my true fans know that that’s not how I operate in general, but I had to say it. Ya'll take care."

Hours prior, Wallen informed his fans through social media that he had been advised to cancel his show.

"After talking with local officials and my team, there is no choice but to cancel tonight’s show due to severe adverse weather conditions expected throughout the rest of the day and night," he wrote on his Instagram Stories. "Safety for my fans and crew is the highest priority."

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While some fans were quick to share their disappointment and frustration on social media, others sparked fury over whether Wallen's cancellation was warranted.

"Morgan wallen cancelling his show last night is just hilarious because i walked outside after my shift at 11pm and my car was completely dry," one user wrote on X. "No rain in sight. that man was already on his way back to tennessee."

Mike Asti, a managing editor at WV Sports Now, Pittsburgh Sports Now, said, "A Saturday cancelation even as weather clears up has caused a heel turn that may make him never welcomed back. Unbelievable turn of events."

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"Acrisure stadium officials fuming," Marty Griffin, KDKA Radio, wrote on X. "Sources confirm … Wallen left town on plane before they even had meeting and demanded they announce the cancellation after he was in the air."

A representative for Wallen did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

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The cancellation comes days after Wallen flipped over a piano onstage after the equipment malfunctioned mid-show.

In a fan-captured video obtained by Fox News Digital, the 33-year-old musician is seen getting frustrated when his equipment seemingly malfunctions in the middle of his performance of "Sand In My Boots."

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After he finishes singing the song, Wallen walks over to the piano and pushes it over, breaking it.

"While playing 'sand in my boots' Morgan gets off the piano cause it isn’t [working] as it should," the video's caption on TikTok reads. "He finishes acapella then proceeds to push the piano over, breaking it!"