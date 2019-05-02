Expand / Collapse search
Mossimo Giannulli
Published

Olivia Jade is reportedly spending less time with her boyfriend amid college admissions scandal

By Tyler McCarthy | Fox News
Olivia Jade is reportedly spending less time with her singer-songwriter boyfriend, Jackson Guthy, amid the ongoing college admissions scandal.

Jade’s parents, actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli were swept up in the scam that exposed the lengths wealthy parents will go to in order to get their children accepted into the college of their choice. Jade, 19, is perhaps the most high-profile student involved in the ordeal, which has reportedly taken a toll on her relationship.

LORI LOUGHLIN WANTS A TRIAL TO CLEAR HER NAME IN COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL, REPORT CLAIMS

“Olivia and Jackson haven’t been spending as much time together than they were before,” a source tells Us Weekly. “It’s a strange transitional time, but he’s trying to be there for her.”

However, a second source tells the outlet that Jackson, 23, is still trying to be there for Jade as her parents face a tough legal battle ahead.

Olivia Jade Giannulli is reportedly growing distant with her boyfriend.

Olivia Jade Giannulli is reportedly growing distant with her boyfriend. (Getty)

“Jackson has been there for Olivia. Whether it be the occasional coffee run or just being physically near her, he’s trying to be supportive,” the source says. “It hasn’t always been easy, given the crazy amount of spotlight on them right now.”

LORI LOUGHLIN'S FRIENDS DON'T LIKE HUSBAND MOSSIMO GIANNULLI, THINK HE 'CONCOCTED' SCAM: REPORT

Things have been hard for Jade, a popular YouTube celebrity who stopped posting on social media shortly after news of the scandal broke. She was previously reported to not be speaking to her parents, believing they "ruined her life" with their alleged $500,000 bribes to get her and her sister Isabella into the University of Southern California (USC).

Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded not guilty to money laundering and mail fraud. They’re accused of spending the money in order to make it look like their daughters were recruits on the school’s crew team despite never rowing in the sport.

The girls’ statuses are reportedly on hold at USC amid an internal investigation. If convicted, Loughlin and Giannulli face up to 40 years in jail.