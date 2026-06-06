Bella Hadid stuns in striking blue one-piece swimsuit during yacht day with friends

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Bella Hadid is soaking up the sun ahead of summer.

In a recent Instagram photo dump, the 29-year-old model posted a series of pictures of her enjoying some fun in the sun with her friends on a yacht.

The photos all featured Hadid in a one-piece blue bikini as she posed in different positions throughout different areas of the boat.

One of the pictures features Hadid sitting cross-legged with dark sunglasses on, as she held her hands up seemingly meditating during her day out at sea.

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Another shows her on a yoga mat with her leg up in the air and her arms behind her head, as she gave the camera a serious expression.

In other photos, Hadid is seen lounging on a white sofa with a jet ski visible behind her, leaning on part of the boat with her head thrown back and the crystal clear water behind her. In the third photo, Hadid is snapped looking down at her leg as she hikes up the bottom of her swimsuit.

"Queen is serving the summer😍," one fan wrote in the comments section, while another added, "ITS GIVING 90s SUPERMODEL ❤️ ON MISS BELLA SUPER STUNNING."

This isn't the first time Hadid was spotted relaxing on a yacht, as she was photographed enjoying time with her friends on a yacht while in a metallic gold bikini after walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.

She walked the red carpet at many events throughout the festival in various stunning, including the premiere of "De Gaulle: Tilting Iron," where she wore a white figure-hugging custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown.

The dress featured a deep plunging neckline which extended past her navel and a large black embellishment holding the front of the dress together. It also featured sheer lace throughout, as well as a corset back with a large black bow at the top of the neck.

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She posted photos of her in the dress on her Instagram, and fans were quick to flood the comments section with compliments for the star, including her mom, Yolanda, who wrote, "❤️ love you, my queen."

Hadid recently had fans worried about her health when she walked the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in October 2025. After the show, fans took to social media to show their concern for the 29-year-old model, who they thought "was struggling" on the runway, with another saying, "I thought she was gonna fall."

Concern among fans came just one month after her mom, former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, Yolanda Hadid, shared that the model was hospitalized due to her Lyme disease diagnosis. Bella was diagnosed with the neurological disorder in 2013.

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"Girl I got my period that morning and my stamina is not up yet after the whole hospital sitch but I tried my best and I LOVEEEE you for this I’m ok I swear 😭😭😭😭," Hadid wrote in the comments section in response to the concern. "I’m sorry if I let u down😭😭 Love you I mean it 🥹."

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