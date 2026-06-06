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Bella Hadid stuns in striking blue one-piece swimsuit during yacht day with friends

The 29-year-old model posed in various spots on the boat, with fans calling her 'queen' in the comments

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
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Bella Hadid is soaking up the sun ahead of summer.

In a recent Instagram photo dump, the 29-year-old model posted a series of pictures of her enjoying some fun in the sun with her friends on a yacht.

The photos all featured Hadid in a one-piece blue bikini as she posed in different positions throughout different areas of the boat.

One of the pictures features Hadid sitting cross-legged with dark sunglasses on, as she held her hands up seemingly meditating during her day out at sea.

Bella Hadid meditating on a yacht in 2026.

Hadid shared multiple photos of herself on a yacht in a blue one-piece swimsuit. (Bella Hadid Instagram)

MEGAN MORONEY MAKES WAVES IN BLUE BIKINI AND CROSS NECKLACE DURING SUMMER BOAT DAY

Another shows her on a yoga mat with her leg up in the air and her arms behind her head, as she gave the camera a serious expression.

In other photos, Hadid is seen lounging on a white sofa with a jet ski visible behind her, leaning on part of the boat with her head thrown back and the crystal clear water behind her. In the third photo, Hadid is snapped looking down at her leg as she hikes up the bottom of her swimsuit.

Bella Hadid lounging on a sofa on a yacht in 2026.

Hadid also shared photos of herself lounging on a white couch with a jet ski behind her. (Bella Hadid Instagram)

Bella Hadid doing yoga in a blue bikini while on a yacht in 2026.

Hadid also shared photos of her doing yoga while on the yacht. (Bella Hadid Instagram)

"Queen is serving the summer😍," one fan wrote in the comments section, while another added, "ITS GIVING 90s SUPERMODEL ❤️ ON MISS BELLA SUPER STUNNING."

This isn't the first time Hadid was spotted relaxing on a yacht, as she was photographed enjoying time with her friends on a yacht while in a metallic gold bikini after walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.

Bella Hadid standing with her head tilted back on a yacht in 2026.

Hadid enjoyed some fun in the sun while on a yacht. (Bella Hadid Instagram)

Bella Hadid hiking up her blue one-piece swimsuit while on a yacht in 2026.

The post also featured a photo of Hadid hiking up her one-piece as she looked down at her leg. (Bella Hadid Instagram)

She walked the red carpet at many events throughout the festival in various stunning, including the premiere of "De Gaulle: Tilting Iron," where she wore a white figure-hugging custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown.

The dress featured a deep plunging neckline which extended past her navel and a large black embellishment holding the front of the dress together. It also featured sheer lace throughout, as well as a corset back with a large black bow at the top of the neck.

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Bella Hadid posing in a black outfit at an event

Hadid recently posed in a white dress with a deep plunging neckline at the Cannes Film Festival. (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

She posted photos of her in the dress on her Instagram, and fans were quick to flood the comments section with compliments for the star, including her mom, Yolanda, who wrote, "❤️ love you, my queen."

Hadid recently had fans worried about her health when she walked the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in October 2025. After the show, fans took to social media to show their concern for the 29-year-old model, who they thought "was struggling" on the runway, with another saying, "I thought she was gonna fall."

Concern among fans came just one month after her mom, former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, Yolanda Hadid, shared that the model was hospitalized due to her Lyme disease diagnosis. Bella was diagnosed with the neurological disorder in 2013.

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Bella Hadid in a Prada dress at the Cannes Film Festival in France in May 2026.

Hadid has been open about her Lyme Disease diagnosis in the past, following her 2013 diagnosis. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

"Girl I got my period that morning and my stamina is not up yet after the whole hospital sitch but I tried my best and I LOVEEEE you for this I’m ok I swear 😭😭😭😭," Hadid wrote in the comments section in response to the concern. "I’m sorry if I let u down😭😭 Love you I mean it 🥹."

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Lori Bashian is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

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